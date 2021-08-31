Robert Irving takes over as Lesmahagow Juniors president

Lesmahagow Juniors gaffer Robert Irving

Irving, 54, who has had two spells as a Lesmahagow player and also two terms as manager, takes the leading role having quit as gaffer in March to help run club fun nights, bingo night, racenights and sportsman’s dinners.

"I just hope to keep the club functioning the way it’s been going,” Irving said.

"It’s hard times just now between one thing and another. As long as we keep the club going, get a successful team on the pitch and get the supporters back after the Covid breakdown.

"I will help Neil Schoneville (’Gow manager) as much as he can and if he asks me for my opinion I’ll give it.

"But at the end of the day his job is running the team so he’ll be left to run the team the way he sees fit.”

Irving has a hard act to follow in his predecessor Brownlie, 80.

"George has shown unbelievable dedication to the club,” Irving said. “He started up a 200 Club at Lesmahagow way back in 1977 and he just gave it up last week.

"George is the longest serving committee member I’ve ever known.

"He’s never been off the committee. It’s a 50-year stint without a break.

"I used to go and watch the ’Gow when I was a wee boy and I remember George being there then although I didn’t know him personally.

"I probably got to know him more personally when I joined the ’Gow from a Lesmahagow amateur team in 1986.

"There’s not many people who will have been at the one club as long as George and it’s all voluntary remember.”

The start to ’Gow’s season, like all rival clubs in their division, has seen them regularly playing three games a week in West of Scotland League Conference A, but at least midweek cards have now finished.

"It’s been a demanding schedule,” Irving added.