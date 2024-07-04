Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have poured in for the widow of Celtic icon Tommy Burns who has tragically died after taking ill on a flight from Tenerife to Glasgow.

Rosemary Burns, 69, passed away after falling ill on the Jet2 flight on Wednesday (July 3), prompting the plane to make an emergency landing in Cork after declaring an on-board incident.

Rosemary started to feel unwell while on holiday in Tenerife and boarded an earlier flight home, then became unwell on the plane. The Daily Record reports a source stating: “She got on the plane and became unwell. The flight was supposed to land in Glasgow but it ended up being diverted to Cork.”

Rosemary and Tommy met when they were both 17 at a disco in Glasgow. They married in 1980 and had four children together. Tommy died in 2008 - 28 years into their marriage. Tommy, who served Celtic as player, manager, coach, and head of youth, died at the age of 51 following a battle with skin cancer.

Football clubs and fans have since paid tribute to Rosemary, with many describing her as “remarkable” and “lovely.” Kilmarnock FC wrote: “Kilmarnock Football Club is saddened to learn that Rosemary Burns has passed away.

“Rosemary was at our End of Season Dinner Awards in May to induct her husband Tommy into the Kilmarnock FC Hall of Fame. Our thoughts are with Rosemary’s family and friends at this time.”

Celtic said: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club is devastated to hear of the passing of Rosemary Burns, wife of Celtic legend Tommy Burns.

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club, and the entire Celtic Family are with their children, Emma, Jenna, Michael and Jonathan at this desperately sad time.”

Celtic Chairman, Peter Lawwell said: “This is absolutely devastating news. Everyone knew Rosemary as a devoted wife to Tommy, and also a loving mum and grandmother, and all our thoughts and prayers are with Emma, Jenna, Michael and Jonathan, her grandchildren and also with Rosemary’s wider family and many friends who will all be heartbroken at this awful time.”

Celtic Curio wrote on X: “Extremely sad news hearing Rosemary Burns has passed away. Thoughts and prayers to the Burns family and friends. Now at peace with Tommy.”

Another fan wrote: “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we extend our sincere condolences to the Burns Family on the passing of Rosemary, the beloved wife of our cherished legend, Tommy Burns. She was a remarkable woman whose warmth and kindness touched the lives of many Celtic fans.”

