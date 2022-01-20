Ross County 3-1 Motherwell: We threw game away says 'Well boss Graham Alexander

Trailing to a Sondre Solholm Johansen own goal in first half stoppage time after dominating the opening half of the Scottish Premiership encounter, ’Well levelled on 55 minutes with Jordan Roberts’ stunning strike.

But, after the hosts had Jordan Tillson red carded on 59 minutes, County won it with a double by Regan Charles-Cooke, the second of which was a penalty awarded for handball against Bevis Mugabi.

“I’m angry because we’ve just thrown the game away,” Alexander told MFC TV. “We were totally dominant in the first half, gave a really poor goal away.

"Something we’d spoken about worked on and we just go and do the complete opposite.

"We were 1-0 down with zero pressure on our goal for 45 minutes.

"Second half, completely dominant again, get the equaliser, they go down to 10 men and that little disease that comes in to people’s minds thinking: ‘I can take it easy now because the game’s done’.

"And hopefully that’s a harsh lesson for everyone because we just threw that game away. That should have been three points in the bag.

"We’ve dominated possession, goal attempts, where we were playing. How we’ve conceded three goals I just can’t get my head around it.