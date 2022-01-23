Rossvale celebrate Lee Whitmore's winner against Ashfield (pic: Mhairi Gordon)

Lee Whitmore’s strike 20 minutes after the interval proved the difference as Premier Division Vale got through at the expense of their Conference opponents.

In the league Rob Roy went down 3-2 in an entertaining Premier Division encounter at home to Troon.

The visitors took the lead when Tommy Maitland headed home a minute before half-time.

But Troon were reduced to 10 men nine minutes after the restart when Ben Black was shown a second yellow card for diving.

Rob Roy took advantage of the extra man as Craig Truesdale levelled from a free-kick four minutes later.

Robbie Young then fired Rob Roy ahead on 72 minutes, but Troon staged their own fightback.

Dale Moore equalised with nine minutes to go and the same player then struck again three minutes later to earn the Ayrshire side all three points.

Last week’s Stewart Maxwell’s side came from behind with 10 men to beat Clydebank, but this week the boot was on the other foot.

In Conference C Petershill made it 11 league wins in a row with a thumping 6-1 victory at East Kilbride Thistle.

Ronan Sweeney gave them an early lead with a ninth-minute volley before two Stephen Docherty goals in a six-minute spell just before half-time gave Peasies a 3-0 interval lead.

Docherty completed his hat-trick just after the hour before Sweeney headed in his second and Petershill’s fifth.

East Kilbride pulled one back with a Jordan Scott own goal before Jonathan Banks completed the scoring.

But it was a disappointing day for Glasgow Perthshire who went down 3-1 at home to Yoker Athletic

Goals by David Crerand and Greg Maitland gave Yoker a 2-0 half-time lead and Scott Gallagher added a third shortly after the restart.

Ryan McRobbie pulled one back with a fine strike, but it proved too little too late.

This week’s fixtures are –