Rossvale were comfortable winners over Buchan Ladies (pic: Kelly Neilson)

Rossvale were on the front foot early in their first round tie, Josselyn Fletcher putting them ahead in the first few minutes.

Top scorer Jemma McQuillan then made it two soon after as she chipped the Buchan keeper.

Rossvale were forced to make an early change as Danni Gallagher hobbled from the field but just before half-time McQuillan got her second from the penalty spot after a foul by the Buchan keeper.

The second half was only minutes in when defender Shaw got her first goal for the club to make it 4-0.