Rossvale celebrate Josselyn Fletcher's winner at Gartcairn (pic: Kelly Neilson)

The victory leaves Vale as one of five teams with a 100 per cent record after two games, with only Renfrew Ladies above the Bishopbriggs side on goal difference at the top of the Scottish Women’s Championship South table.

Sunday’s match at Airdrie came at the end of a busy week for the club who brought in three new players, announcing the signing of Danni Gallagher, Abbey McDowell and Josselyn Fletcher from Kilmarnock on loan.

All three girls were in the squad for the game and made a great impact when on the field, particuarly Fletcher who scored the winning goal in the first half.

The match was a lot less eventful than Rossvale’s seven-goal win over Stenhousemuir in their opening fixture the previous week.

But they secured their second three points in a close game in which the back line were solid in their defending, which saw them keep their second clean sheet and leaves them as the only side in the league yet to lose a goal.

Assistant manager Stephen Reynolds said: “The girls dug in, worked super hard and we couldn’t have asked for more.

“We’re delighted with the the start of the campaign but there’s a long way to go."

As well as Renfrew and Rossvale, three other sides have full points after two games – Livingston, Edinburgh City and St Mirren.

And it’s St Mirren up next for Rossvale this Sunday at Petershill Park with a 4pm kick-off, another tough fixture for the team as they aim to make it three wins on the bounce. The committee would like to encourage everyone to go along and back the team.

Sunday’s results were: St Mirren 3 United Glasgow 1, Gartcairn 0 Rossvale 1, Renfrew Ladies 3 Morton 0, Airdrie Ladies 1 Falkirk 4, Gleniffer Thistle 1 Clyde 4, Edinburgh City 4 BSC Glasgow 0, Stenhousemuir 2 Livingston 6, Edinburgh Caledonia 1 Ayr United Football Academy 0.