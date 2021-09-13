Rossvale Ladies were 8-1 winners over Airdrie (pic: Kelly Neilson)

And Vale's win took them to within a point of Renfrew - held to a draw by Livingston - at the top of the Championship South table.

The Bishopbriggs team were on the back foot with a few of their regular starters missing, including captain Lauren Coleman. But they rose to the occasion.

Top scorer Jemma McQuillan opened the scoring just before the 20 minute mark, heading home from a Treavor cross.

The impressive link up play from the top two continued as McQuillan got her double from another Treavor assist.

Rossvale continued to dominate and Treavor made it 3-0 within half an hour before McQuillan bagged her hat-trick after more sleek play to give Rossvale a 4-0 half-time lead.

Airdrie came out fighting after the break and pulled one back five minutes after the restart.

But McQuillan got her fourth, skipping past two defenders and slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

McQuillan then got another and Weiringa added her name to the score sheet before Rossvale rounded off their day in the last minute as Hill’s cross landed perfectly for Ashe to place past the keeper.

Next week Vale take a break from league action when they travel to Aberdeenshire to play Westdyke Women in the Championship Cup.