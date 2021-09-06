Rossvale Women suffer first defeat of season against Renfrew Ladies

Rossvale Women’s unbeaten start to the season came to an end as they lost away to 3-2 to Renfrew Ladies on Sunday.

By Ian MacLean
Monday, 6th September 2021, 12:08 pm
Jenna McQuillan puts Rossvale in front at Renfrew (pic courtesy of Adrian Foster-Western)

Both sides had won their opening three games in the new Championship South ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at New Western Park.

And it was the visitors from Bishopbriggs who made the early breakthrough, top scorer Jemma McQuillan making a break past the Renfrew defence and slotting the ball past the keeper.

Rossvale dominated the first half hour and missed a few goal scoring opportunities, but did go 2-0 up as a Renfrew defender put the ball into her own net.

But in a tight game with chances at both ends and both teams displaying why they both were fighting for top spot, Renfrew hit back with a goal before half-time and two more in the second period to take the win.

Scorers for the home side were Sammy Jo Smith (2) and Karen Baillie.