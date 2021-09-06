Jenna McQuillan puts Rossvale in front at Renfrew (pic courtesy of Adrian Foster-Western)

Both sides had won their opening three games in the new Championship South ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at New Western Park.

And it was the visitors from Bishopbriggs who made the early breakthrough, top scorer Jemma McQuillan making a break past the Renfrew defence and slotting the ball past the keeper.

Rossvale dominated the first half hour and missed a few goal scoring opportunities, but did go 2-0 up as a Renfrew defender put the ball into her own net.

But in a tight game with chances at both ends and both teams displaying why they both were fighting for top spot, Renfrew hit back with a goal before half-time and two more in the second period to take the win.