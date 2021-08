Drew Murray in action for Forth (Pic by Billy Quigley)

Forth drew 0-0 at Muirkirk last Wednesday before losing 1-0 at home to Maryhill on Saturday.

Forth visit Lesmahagow in the league tonight, Wednesday, KO 7pm, before hosting Bellshill Athletic this Saturday.

In the same division, Lesmahagow drew 1-1 at home to Glasgow University last Wednesday before losing 2-1 at Shotts Bon Accord on Saturday.