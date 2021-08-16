Scoring 13 goals in two games boosts Bellshill Athletic's belief about top three finish

Bellshill boss Derek Wilson, 1st left, is impressed by his free scoring side

Bellshill walloped Craigmark Burntonians 7-2 at Rockburn Park in a West of Scotland League Conference A clash last Wednesday night before following up with a 6-1 home friendly win over Albion Rovers Reserves on Saturday.

“I wasn’t at the Craigmark one but I heard it was a smashing game,” Wilson said.

"The boys needed to show a reaction from the Whitletts game (a 4-2 away defeat on August 7) and they certainly did turn it round.

"I went through them a wee bit after the Whitletts game. They know the script that they need to keep winning every game to stay up where they are.

"Then we scored six against Albion Rovers so the goals are coming good at the minute. They are a very good side Albion Rovers too – they beat us 4-1 the last time so it was some improvement.

"We have been more composed in front of goal in the last two games, with a mixed bag of goalscorers.

"Jordan Moore scored a hat-trick last week and Dylan McGuigan scored a hat-trick on Saturday against Albion Rovers.

"And a couple of different guys also jumped in with a couple of goals.”

Bellshill are currently sixth in the table with 16 points from eight games, ahead of the home game against Shotts Bon Accord tonight, Wednesday, and Forth away this Saturday.

Wilson added: “I think you’ve got to look for the top three.

"I’m still adamant that we can end up in the top three fingers crossed.

"I’m not going to take that away from the boys because they’ve done really well.

"We still have a game in hand so even though we’re in sixth place there’s a few teams on the same points.

"So hopefully we can win Wednesday and Saturday and we should be right up there if it all goes our way.”

Meanwhile, Bellshill’s local rivals Thorniewood United are seventh in Conference B with 14 points from eight games after winning 3-2 at Kello Rovers on Saturday.