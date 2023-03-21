The brand new special edition shirt marking the 150th anniversary of the national team was launched on Tuesday morning.

Scotland’s brand new 150th anniversary shirt has SOLD OUT within hours of its official release on retail partner JD Sports - leaving supporters purring at the prospect of further stock being available to purchase.

The Tartan Army had been eagerly anticiptating the launch of the special edition kit marking the historic landmark of the national team association and it went on sale at 8.15am on Tuesday morning.

Decked in traditional dark blue with a white collar, the retro Adidas-inspired design received a hugely positive response from fans when the Scottish FA teased an image on social media last month stating: “50 years. Coming soon...”

The limited edition Scotland top is priced at £90. £25 more than the current home top for adults.

The latest offering from Europe’s largest sportswear manufacturer pays tribute to Queen’s Park - the club who formed the basis of the earliest Scotland teams in the 1870s - with sleeve cuffs featuring black and white stripes. The strip also features an old-fashioned gold Lion Rampant crest and will be worn by Steve Clarke’s side for the first time during the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park this month.

An international Heritage friendly against the ‘Auld Enemy’ England has also been scheduled on September 12 - a match arranged as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations in recognition of the first international match between the nations in November 1872. The Scotland Women’s National Team will also adorn the shirt against Costa Rica at Hampden Park on Tuesday, 11 April.

The shirt features moisture-wicking AEROREADY to add a dash of modern-day comfort and is made with 100 per cent recycled materials – part of the Scottish FA’s combined efforts to help end plastic waste.

However, many supporters were left disappointed when the shirt sold out within two hours of going on sale. A message on JD Sports read: “The product you’re attempting to view is currently unavailable to purchase. You will shortly be directed to the homepage.”

How much does the new Scotland strip cost?

The new shirt, which draws inspiration from the first ‘uniform’ worn by the Scotland players in 1872, has been priced at £90 for adults and £70 for juniors. It marks a significant jump in price from the last Scotland kit launched in 2022 which cost £65 for Adults, £50 for juniors, £45 for children and £20 for infants.

However, there is a Scotland Supporters Club discount code that takes an additional 15 per cent off the price. Enter SSC19337 at checkout to take the price down to £76.50 for adults and £59.50 for juniors.

Kids sizes: 7-8 years, 9-10 years, 11-12 years, 13-14 years & 15-16 years priced at £70.

Women’s sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL priced at £90.

Men’s sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL priced at £90.

When will the Scotland strip be back in stock?

As of yet, it remains unclear when the shirt will be back in stock. However, demand for the shirt will remain high, meaning fresh stock could be available to purchase online and in store within a matter of days.

Boxed 150th Anniversary shirts available

A special edition boxed 150th shirt is also available, going on sale on Thursday, March 30, 2023. It will be available in two variants, the first of which contains the 150th Anniversary shirt on its own - available in kids, women’s and men’s sizes. It is priced at £119 for adults and £90 for juniors.

The second variant contains the shirt, and is accompanied by a commemorative coin and a miniture blended malt whisky. Only 873 products will be available in women’s and men’s sizes only. It is priced at £150.

Fans reaction to price tag

Many supporters took to Twitter to vent their anger at the price tag of the shirt. One fan wrote: “Best shirt in decades but £90 for a football top in today’s climate is ridiculous. It’s no wonder people turn to these knock-off websites.”

A second stated: “Outrageous pricing. People have already bought the current kit, which will now be used less than it should be. Pricing like this is why pirate sites exist,” while a third added: “As much as I love the shirt £90 is a disgrace to charge that in the current climate we are all living in.”

A fourth person admitted: “Would serve them right if folk bought this top and none of the next ones for a few years. £90 is a joke, lucky we had the discount code from membership,” while a fifth posted: “150 years of not being able to get anything right! Nice top, horrific pricing.”

Paisley and Renfrewshire MP Gavin Newlands tweeted: “Was going to buy this stunning @adidasfootball @ScotlandNT 150th anniversary top, but I have to say the price they’ve set is an absolute disgrace. £90 is far too much at any time, but it’s unforgivable during a #CostOfLivingCrisis. The @ScottishFA & @JDSports need to rethink.”

