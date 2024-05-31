Scotland ace opens up on close relationship with ex Man Utd and Everton star now forging a managerial career
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous admits his debut season in the English Championship has been a steep learning curve as he opened up on his relationship with rookie boss Tom Cleverley.
The Watford star - who left Scottish Premiership side Hibernian for the Hornets in January 2023 after 11 years at Easter Road - joined up with the national team squad earlier this week after being named in Steve Clarke’s 28-man preliminary Euros squad.
The 25-year-old is determined to impress in upcoming friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland as he bids to stake a strong claim to be in the starting XI for the tournament opener with Germany on June 14.
And Porteous has provided an insight into how ex-Manchester United and Everton star Cleverley has adapted to management following his appointment as head coach on a permanent basis in April after a month-long spell in interim charge.
“It’s been enjoyable,” Porteous said as he reflected on a topsy turvy domestic campaign. “It’s been a bit up and down but the Championship is a tough league. I really enjoyed my first season down there. It was a big chance in terms of the amount of games you play and trying to stay fit for 40-odd games a year.
“It was a good step for me and hopefully next season we can give it a good push. You are always going to improve and develop with the more games you play.
“(Tom) Cleverley gave me the last game off in preparation for this (Euros). He has been brilliant. He was our captain, so he’s used to speaking to us all. He only had his role with the Under 18s for maybe six or seven months, then got chucked in at the end.
“He’s been great with how he’s set us up. We had a tough run of games towards the end of the season against some of the top teams in the league. I think we came out of that with just one defeat. It was an up and down season, but he really steadied the ship when he came in. I’m glad he got the job and I think a lot of the boys feel that way as well.”
