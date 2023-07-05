Scotland and Chelsea star Erin Cuthbert receives Honorary Doctorate from UWS

The 24-year-old winger is a former student of the University of the West of Scotland.

Scotland and Chelsea star Erin Cuthbert has received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of the West of Scotland (UWS).

The 24-year-old winger, who featured for both Rangers and Glasgow City north of the border and has won 16 honours so far in her playing career, was awarded with the title by her alma mater during graduation celebrations in Paisley.

Described as a “fantastic footballer and role model”, Irvine-born Cuthbert previously attended UWS during her time in Scotland, combining her professional career with studies at the Open University.

She received the honour alongside 2,000 other graduates at the summer ceremonies and the university expressed their delight at welcoming the international player back.

A Twitter post read: “Former UWS student Erin recieved her award amonst almost 2,000 graduates at our summer ceremonies. It was great to welcome you back to UWS, Erin - congrats.”