Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 8th Sep 2023, 22:14 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 22:19 BST

Scotland are on the brink of qualification for Euro 2024 after easing to a 3-0 victory over pointless Cyprus to maintain their unbeaten start in Group A.

Steve Clarke’s side moved within two points of securing their place at next summer’s finals in Germany following goals in the opening half hour from Scott McTominay, Ryan Porteous and John McGinn in Larnaca.

The victory secures a fifth straight win for Steve Clarke’s side, and a place at Euro 2024 could be rubber-stamped if Norway and Georgia draw on Tuesday night.

Here’s our post-match Scotland player ratings following the 3-0 victory in Larnaca:

Unused subs: Zander Clark (GK), Robby McCrorie (GK), John Souttar, Scott McKenna, Lewis Ferguson, Kevin Nisbet, Ryan Jack.

Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring Scotland's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 European qualifier against Cyprus at the AEK Arena.

1. Scotland player ratings vs Cyprus- gallery (GlaW)

Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring Scotland’s first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 European qualifier against Cyprus at the AEK Arena.

The Norwich City No.1 had little to do. Made an important save early on but that was about it. Assured between the sticks.

2. Angus Gunn - 7/10

The Norwich City No.1 had little to do. Made an important save early on but that was about it. Assured between the sticks.

Oozes quality on the ball and offers versatility. Superb spin and pass in the build-up to McGinn's goal. Strolled through the match. Subbed late on.

3. Aaron Hickey - 8/10

Oozes quality on the ball and offers versatility. Superb spin and pass in the build-up to McGinn’s goal. Strolled through the match. Subbed late on.

Has been guilty of lapses in concentration previously but he didn't allow that to happen on this occasion. Clever header into Porteous' path for the second goal.

4. Jack Hendry - 7/10

Has been guilty of lapses in concentration previously but he didn’t allow that to happen on this occasion. Clever header into Porteous’ path for the second goal.

