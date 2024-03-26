Scotland made it seven games without a win as they lost 1-0 to Northern Ireland on a poor night at Hampden Park.

It took just a sole strike from Liverpool starlet Connor Bradley (32) to seal the win as Steve Clarke's men suffered back to back to defeats during international break.

A drab first 45 minutes brought little in the way of chances barring a low range drive from Ryan Christie from just outside of the area but it didn't trouble Bailey Peacock Farrell in the away goal.

The game would be given a jolt just after the half hour mark though when a mistake at the back from Nathan Patterson saw a combination of Bradley and Brodie Spencer win the ball back in the Scotland area and the Liverpool defender would unleash a sumptuous drive into Angus Gunn's top corner.

Scotland were handed a double blow shortly afterwards when captain Andy Robertson was worryingly forced off injured. Shea Charles then should have made it two for Michael O'Neill's team as Northern Ireland began to take control of the game.

Clarke's side rallied a little in the second period but it took them until the hour mark to really get a sight of goal when Jack Hendry nodded John McGinn's free kick just wide of the Northern Irish goal and aside from an excellent Lewis Ferguson header in the final throws of the game, they were unable to create little else as a smattering of boos were heard upon the final whistle.

Here is how we rated each Scotland player's performance.

1 . Angus Gunn - 6/10 Little he could do about the opening goal.

2 . Nathan Patterson - 5/10 It was the Everton defender's error that led to the opening goal and didn't offer enough going forward.

3 . Liam Cooper - 5/10 Almost caught out by Shea Charles just before half time and struggled with the pace of Northern Ireland's frontline. Photo: Stu Forster