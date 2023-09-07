Register
Scotland predicted starting XI to face Cyprus - 1 Celtic man & no Rangers players likely to line up - gallery

Here is how we expect Steve Clarke’s men to line up for the match which is being played at the AEK Arena on Friday night.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST

International football is back for the first time since the 2023/24 club season kicked off and Scotland could very well secure their place at the European Championships during the current round of fixtures.

They face Cyprus at the AEK arena on Friday night knowing a win will take them one step closer while results elsewhere could be enough to get them over the line on top of a victory. It’s an exciting time to be a member of the Tartan Army and, with so much strength in depth, it can be tough to predict how the team will line up.

Here is how we expect the Scotland starting XI to look for Friday’s UEFA European Championship qualifier away to Cyprus:

Pretty much recognised as Scotland’s first choice stopper now and only a late injury would see his place in the team be in any kind of doubt

1. GK - Angus Gunn

Has impressed in recent games on the right, despite being naturally a left back, and will need to keep that up with Nathan Patterson likely hungry to get his place in the team back

2. RWB - Aaron Hickey

A Scotland starting XI just wouldn’t look right without the captain leading the team out and putting in his usual stand out performance down the left flank

3. LWB - Andrew Robertson

Snapped up by Real Sociedad late in the transfer window and thrown straight into their starting XI, regular game time will be a huge boost for his match fitness with Scotland

4. CB - Kieran Tierney

