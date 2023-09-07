International football is back for the first time since the 2023/24 club season kicked off and Scotland could very well secure their place at the European Championships during the current round of fixtures.

They face Cyprus at the AEK arena on Friday night knowing a win will take them one step closer while results elsewhere could be enough to get them over the line on top of a victory. It’s an exciting time to be a member of the Tartan Army and, with so much strength in depth, it can be tough to predict how the team will line up.