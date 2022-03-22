The side featured several former Celtic and Rangers players as well as a few other big names still involved in the national set up at Hampden Park.

Scotland will play Poland in an international friendly match at Hampden this week in what will be the first time the two nations have met in over six years.

October 2015 was the last time they faced off, a 2-2 draw in UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying.

The starting XI on that day featured just one player who is in the current camp getting ready for this week’s exhibition.

Seven of the team have featured for either Celtic or Rangers at some point in their careers, either memorably or forgettable, while others will be more familiar for their spells south of the border.

Several of the team are still playing while many more have hung up their boots and either moved into coaching roles or stepped away from the game.

Scotland had travelled to Poland earlier in that same qualifying campaign and that match also ended in a 2-2 draw.

Their first meeting was in 1958 and the two nations have played each other ten times with Scotland winning two, Poland winning three and the other five meetings ending all square.

Here is the starting XI, substitutes and manager from the 2-2 draw at Hampden Park in 2015 and where they are now:

1. David Marshall The keeper was number one at Cardiff City in the EFL Championship at the time of the game currently plays in that division with QPR. He was in the current squad but withdrew earlier this week.

2. Alan Hutton The former Rangers right back earned 50 caps for his country between 2007 and 2016. He retired as a player in 2019 after eight seasons at Aston Villa

3. Steven Whittaker The former Rangers and Hibs utility man was playing Premier League football with Norwich City at the time of the match. He is currently a first team coach with Championship side Dunfermline Athletic

4. Russell Martin The centre back was also with Norwich in the Premier League at the time. He is currently head coach of EFL Championship side Swansea City