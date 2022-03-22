Scotland will play Poland in an international friendly match at Hampden this week in what will be the first time the two nations have met in over six years.
October 2015 was the last time they faced off, a 2-2 draw in UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying.
The starting XI on that day featured just one player who is in the current camp getting ready for this week’s exhibition.
Seven of the team have featured for either Celtic or Rangers at some point in their careers, either memorably or forgettable, while others will be more familiar for their spells south of the border.
Several of the team are still playing while many more have hung up their boots and either moved into coaching roles or stepped away from the game.
Scotland had travelled to Poland earlier in that same qualifying campaign and that match also ended in a 2-2 draw.
Their first meeting was in 1958 and the two nations have played each other ten times with Scotland winning two, Poland winning three and the other five meetings ending all square.
Here is the starting XI, substitutes and manager from the 2-2 draw at Hampden Park in 2015 and where they are now: