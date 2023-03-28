Scotland 2 v Spain 0: The story of the match in 11 pictures

The thunderous roar of the crowd at Hampden Park hailed a thrilling night for Scotland.

A swaggering performance for Scotland in tonight’s European Championship qualifying match against Spain cast Scott McTominay as the hero, scoring a clinical strike in the 7th minute to rattle the visitors before smashing home a second goal in the 51th minute after a sensational run from Kieran Tierney to create the chance.

Christie and Dykes were close to scoring before that second half breakthrough and Joseulu hit the bar for Spain in the midst of an intense, swashbuckling display with both teams involved in robust challenges and creating chances.

Norway held Georgia to a draw in the other group game after losing the opening match. This result after Scotland’s 3-0 win over Cyprus on Saturday is a magnificent start to the qualifying campaign.

Here’s the story of the match in pictures.

Credit: Getty Images

1 . Scott McTominay of Scotland scores the team’s first goal driving a strike through a packed defence.

2 . A sensational moment as Scotland’s midfielder Scott McTominay celebrates scoring the opening goal.

3 . Angus Gunn of Scotland makes a save from a headed shot by Joselu of Spain.

4 . Spain’s striker Joselu (L) reacts after fouling Scotland’s defender Grant Hanley.