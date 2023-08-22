Register
Scotland vs England in Europe: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen v Man Utd, Liverpool & more - gallery

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:20 BST

There always seems to be that little bit more intrigue when a club from Scotland and a club from England are drawn together in UEFA European competitions.

Hibs face Aston Villa in this year’s Europa Conference League play-off round in what will be the latest ‘Battle of Britain’ in UEFA competition. Celtic and Rangers have both had recent encounters with Premier League sides while Aberdeen and Hearts have also come up against sides from south of the border in the past decade.

Here are the 14 most recent ‘Battle of Britain’ club matches between Scottish and English clubs in European competition:

Champions League group stage 2022/23

1. Rangers 1-7 Liverpool

Champions League group stage 2022/23

Champions League group stage 2022/23

2. Liverpool 2-0 Rangers

Champions League group stage 2022/23

Europa League second qualifying round 2018/19

3. Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen (AET)

Europa League second qualifying round 2018/19

Europa League second qualifying round 2018/19

4. Aberdeen 1-1 Burnley

Europa League second qualifying round 2018/19

