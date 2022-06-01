Hampden Park is braced for a poignant and powerful occasion tonight, with Scotland fans expected to show their support for Ukraine

The national stadium will play host to the World Cup Play-Off semi-final on Wednesday as Scotland take on Ukraine for the right to face Wales in the final on Sunday.

A capacity crowd of 44,000 is expected to pack out Hampden on what is sure to be a poignant and powerful occasion given the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

As a result of Russia’s invasion, football has been put on the back burner for the Eastern European country, but their players have bravely rallied together as they attempt to reach just their second World Cup finals, 16 years on from making their debut in Germany.

Scotland prepare for their World Cup qualifier against Ukraine at Hampden.

Many fans left without a ticket for the match will be staying home and watching the action unfold from the city of Glasgow.

So, where in Glasgow can Tartan Army supporters watch the game? GlasgowWorld provides a breakdown of the best places to watch the game.

Where can you watch the World Cup Play-Off semi-final in Glasgow?

The HorseShoe Bar

Owners of this popular haunt will be screening the game live. However, they have asked those wanting to watch the match to arrive before it starts to ensure they get a good seat.

This establishment opens at 11am and closes at midnight, and is open seven days a week.

Address: 17-19 Drury St, Glasgow G2 5AE

Coopers

For those wanting to stay in the West End, Coopers will be hosting a screening of the game .

The pub is open seven days a week, opening at 12pm and closing at midnight.

Address: 499 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HN

Walkabout

This bar is a popular place for people to catch the biggest sporting events. You will need to book to enjoy the game here, and a set entry fee is in place.

The pub opens Wednesday to Sundays. It operates from 12pm to midnight on Wednesday, Thursday and Sundays.

Address: 128 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 3AL

Callum McGregor (centre) with Billy Gilmour (right) during a Scotland training session at Oriam in Edinburgh on Sunday ahead of the World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Tennents

Tennent’s is located in the West End and has confirmed that they will be screening the World Cup play-off at their establishment.

The pub is open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm.

Address: 191 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8TN

Hootenanny

Hootenanny will be showing the game on their projected screens. If it’s sunny you’ll be able to enjoy the game, and a drink from the comfort of their beer garden.

Address: 40Howard Street, Glasgow G1 4EE

Sportsterz

This sports bar is popular among fans and hosts all the biggest sporting events. You will need to book a booth or table in advance to make sure you can get a space to watch the match from their TV.

Address: 20 Glassford Street The Glasshouse, Glasgow G1 1UL

Key Head-to-Heads in Scotland vs Ukraine World Cup play-off?

Andy Robertson vs Andriy Yarmolenko

An intriguing battle in store between the Scotland captain and departing West Ham winger.

Scotland's captain Andy Robertson. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Left-back Robertson is considered to be one of the best full-backs in world football at present but it’s vital he keeps Yarmolenko quiet tonight.

His opponent is a player capable of moments of magic and has often been a talisman figure in the national side.

Both players will be relatively familiar with each other having clashed in the English Premier League last season and Robertson has the tough task of limiting Yarmolenko’s attacking threat by forcing him back inside his own half.

John McGinn vs Taras Stepanenko

A crucial midfield head-to-head will see Aston Villa star McGinn square up to Shakthar Donetsk’s Stepanenko.

The former St Mirren and Hibernian man is one of the first names on Steve Clarke’s teamsheet given his impressive ability to drive at the opposition backline.

He has texcelled in a number of different roles for the national side but is expected to be asked to play further forward for tonight.

That would see McGinn come up against defensive-minded Stepanenko. Standing at 6ft 1’, he is often the man to snuff out any danger posed and if McGinn can cause him problems, it could impact the way Ukraine like to dictate matches.

Lyndon Dykes vs Sergiy Kryvtsov

The Australian-born QPR striker will have to be firing on all cylinders against the vastly experienced Kryvtsov if he is to fire the Scots to the play-off final against Wales in Cardiff.

Lyndon Dykes is a totemic figure for Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Shakthar Donestk defender, who has been capped 30 times by his country, has rose up through the youth ranks and often plays in a central role.

Ukraine have been known to previously form a back five which could force Scotland into providing extra attacking support for Dykes who has been the main focal point for the national team.