The left-back scored Saints third goal during Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Ross County

Scott Tanser reckons St Mirren have found a ‘winning formula’ ahead of facing Scottish Premiership pacesetters Rangers this weekend.

The Buddies ended a 13-year wait to record three consecutive league wins in a row as they beat Ross County 3-2 in Dingwall to consign them to the bottom of the table.

Eamonn Brophy and Marcus Fraser had Saints two-nil ahead before Blair Spittal reduced the deficit from a deflect free-kick after 37 minutes.

Former St Johnstone defender Tanser hit back immediately to restore the Paisley outfit’s two-goal cushion, but Alex Iacovitti set up a nervy finish to what was a pulsating contest in the Highlands.

Tanser said: “It was definitely frantic in the first half. It took a while to settle down.

“I actually thought it was going to be a higher scoring game than it ended up being, the way they were flying in the first half.

“We’ve really come together as a team, especially in this formation. We all know our jobs now so when they were attacking, when we were under pressure, we knew what we had to do.

“We managed to frustrate them and see out the game. The team is so together. People thought it was a slow start from us, but the gaffer’s brought in five or six new players.

“It’s always going to take a bit of time to gel. I think we’ve actually found the winning formula.

“Three wins in a row in this league is great, especially when the league is probably the hardest it’s been for a long time.

“Hopefully we can keep moving up the table. Top six is the aim. We finished seventh last season and he’s brought players in to get us into that spot.”

St Mirren will now look to pile on the misery for Rangers, who conceded a late goal during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Hearts and Tanser sees no reason why they can’t secure maximum points.

He added: “You’ve seen teams beating Rangers this season. They’re not unbeatable.

“Last season we beat them in the League Cup as well. We’ve got to go into that game full of confidence, fully focused and there’s no reason why we can’t win that game.

“Last season, they were obviously very good, but I think teams know they can give them a game now. Hopefully we can do that on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Saints manager Jim Goodwin reckons his in-form side are still capable of hitting another gear, despite stretching their unbeaten run to six games.

Supporters will be hoping for further good news as they await the decision of star performer Jamie McGrath, who is mulling over the club’s record contract offer that was tabled to him last week.

He said: “We’re on an impressive run, but I still don’t believe we’re anywhere near playing at the level we’re capable of.

“I still think there’s a hell of a lot more to come from this group. That’s great from our point of view.

“We’ve not lost many games, apart from away to Celtic, with ten men for 75 minutes and lost a real narrow one to Hearts who are flying high.