Four matches will be broadcast live on television across four days from Friday to Monday

Four Scottish Cup fifth-round ties have been selected for live television coverage with matches involving Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren and Partick Thistle scheduled to take play across the weekend of February 11/12.

Viaplay Sports will show both Old Firm clubs in action with Celtic playing host to St Mirren at Parkhead on Saturday, February 11 with a 5.30pm kick-off time, while Rangers will entertain Championship side Partick Thistle at Ibrox on Sunday, February 12 at 4pm.

The BBC Scotland cameras will broadcast Hamilton Accies versus Hearts at New Douglas Park on Friday, February 10 at 7.45pm before airing Darvel’s last-16 encounter with League One outfit Falkirk on Monday, February 13 at the same kick-off time.

The West of Scotland League giant-killers produced one of the biggest shocks in the 149-year history of the competition by knocking out Premiership Aberdeen 1-0 on Monday night, courtesy of Jordan Kirkpatrick’s first-half goal. A place in the quarter-finals is now up for grabs.

Fifth Round Televised Matches:

Friday, 10 February, Kick-off 7.45pm; Hamilton Academical v Heart of Midlothian (Live on BBC Scotland)

Saturday, 11 February, Kick-off 5.30pm; Celtic v St Mirren (Live on Viaplay)

Sunday, 12 February, Kick-off 4.00pm; Rangers v Partick Thistle (Live on Viaplay)

Monday, 13 February, Kick-off 7.45pm; Darvel v Falkirk (Live on BBC Scotland)