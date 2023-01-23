The fifth round draw was made following Sunday’s Edinburgh Derby between Hearts and Hibernian.

Scottish Cup holders Rangers have been drawn against Championship promotion hopefuls Partick Thistle in the last-16 of the competition after the draw was made on Sunday.

Michael Beale’s side, who edged past St Johnstone 1-0 at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, have been handed a home tie in the fifth round, with Ian McCall’s Jags rewarded with a money-spinning trip to Ibrox after knocking out Dunfermline on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Celtic, who thrashed Greenock Morton 5-0 at Parkhead in the previous round, have been handed another home clash against St Mirren, while there is an all-Premiership encounter between Dundee United and Kilmarnock.

There is still five fourth-round fixtures to be completed, with West of Scotland League outfit Darvel aiming to cause a major upset by defeating Aberdeen live on BBC Scotland at Reacreation Park tonight.

The fifth round matches will be played on the weekend of February 11-12. Viaplay Sports will broadcast two matches live, while the BBC also have the choice of two games.

