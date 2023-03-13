The two Glasgow clubs have been drawn against each other in the last four of the competition after the draw was made on Monday night.

Holders Rangers have been paired with Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final draw, with Falkirk and Inverness Caledonian Thistle drawn against each other in a re-run of the 2015 final.

The Glasgow giants will face each other at this stage of the tournament for the second year in succession after the Ibrox side prevailed 2-1 in extra-time at the national stadium.

Former Scotland international and Gers defender Colin Hendry conducted the draw alongside BBC Scotland presenter Jane Lewis on Monday night following the conclusion of the quarter-final ties.

The second semi-final will be contested between League One side Falkirk and Championship outfit Inverness in a repeat of the 2015 final, which the Highlanders won 2-1 under former Bairns manager John Hughes.

Falkirk became the fourth and final team to book their trip to Hampden Park after coming from behind to defeat Championship opponents Ayr United 2-1 at the Falkirk Stadium.

Despite suffering an initial fourth round exit to Queen’s Park, Billy Dodds’ Inverness side were reinstated into the competition after the Spiders were expelled for fielding an ineligible player.

Both ties will be played on the weekend of April 29/30. Viaplay Sports hold the television rights for the two fixtures, while the BBC will also be permitted to show one of the games.

Route to the semi-finals

RANGERS

St Johnstone 0-1 Rangers (January, 21, 2023) - Fourth Round

Rangers 3-2 Partick Thistle (February, 12, 2023) - Fifth Round

Rangers 3-0 Raith Rovers (March, 12, 2023) - Quarter-Final

CELTIC

Celtic 5-0 Greenock Morton (January, 21, 2023) - Fourth Round

Celtic 5-1 St Mirren (February, 11, 2023) - Fifth Round

Heart of Midlothian 0-3 Celtic (March, 11, 2023) - Quarter-Final

FALKIRK

Wick Academy 0-6 Falkirk (November, 26, 2022) - Third Round

Alloa Athletic 1-2 Falkirk (January, 21, 2023) - Fourth Round

Darvel 1-5 Falkirk (February, 13, 2023) - Fifth Round

Falkirk 2-1 Ayr United (March, 13, 2023) - Quarter-Final

INVERNESS CALEDONIAN THISTLE

Inverness 3-2 Stirling Albion (November, 26, 2023) - Third Round

Inverness 0-2 Queen’s Park (January, 31, 2023) Void - Fourth Round

Livingston 0-3 Inverness (February, 11, 2023) - Fifth Round

Inverness 2-1 Falkirk (March, 10, 2023) - Quarter-Final

