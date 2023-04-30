Scottish football’s marquee fixture returns for the fifth time this season... and the all important team news is in!

There is plenty at stake at Hampden Park this afternoon as Rangers do battle with Glasgow derby rivals Celtic in the second Scottish Cup semi-final of the weekend.

With Ange Postecoglou’s Hoops side on the brink of retaining the Premiership title, the Light Blues will be desperate to prevent their bitter foes from adding another trophy to their collection in their quest for a domestic Treble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic, who boast a 13-point lead at the summit of the top-flight table, have been operating on a different level to Rangers in recent times, with Michael Beale facing a huge summer rebuild at Ibrox as they bid to reach the Scottish Cu final for the 53rd time.

Michael Beale and Ange Postecoglou shake hands before the most recent Old Firm derby at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers defeated Celtic at this stage of the competition last season on route to lifting the silverware after an extra-time victory over Hearts during Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s reign, meaning the champions will be determined to avenge that defeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It remains the only trophy Postecoglou is still to get his hands on as Parkhead boss, with the club’s last appearance in the final coming back in 2020. Both managers have submitted their starting line-ups ahead of the 1.30pm kick-off.

Hoops boss Postecoglou has made TWO changes to the side who drew 1-1 at home to Motherwell at Parkhead last weekend. Reo Hatate and Jota are passed fit and return to the line-up in favour of Tomoki Iwata and Sead Haksabanovic who drop to the bench.

There’s no place in the match day squad for Israeli winger Liel Abada who “pulled up a bit sore” after training on Friday, while youngster Rocco Vata keeps his place among the substitutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Opposite number Beale has also made TWO changes to his starting eleven with Connor Goldson and Ryan Kent overcoming recent injuries and thrust straight into the side, with John Souttar and Fashion Sakala the two players sacrificed and dropping to the bench.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final tie...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allan McGregor; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Nicolas Raskin; Todd Cantwell, Malik Tillman, Ryan Kent; Alfredo Morelos.

And the bench...

Jon McLaughlin (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, Ianis Hagi, John Souttar, Rabbi Matondo, Glen Kamara, Scott Wright, Fashion Sakala, Scott Arfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley; Jota, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Advertisement

Advertisement