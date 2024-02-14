With a combined 108 league titles, 75 Scottish Cups and 49 League Cups between them, Rangers and Celtic are the two most successful teams in the history of Scottish football.

The Glasgow heavyweights have won every league title between them in the last 39 years with Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen being the last team to beat the two Old-Firm clubs to the highly coveted title.

The pair are known for having some of the best and most passionate supporters in the country and both have certainly made their mark in European competitions over the years as well - Celtic notably became the first British team in history to win the European Cup in 1967, while Rangers have finished runners-up in the Europa League on two occasions with the most recent being a narrow penalty shoot-out defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022.

In typical fashion both clubs are battling it out for this season's Premiership title and Phillipe Clement’s resurgent Rangers side are expected to push the defending champions all the way in the coming months.

With over 17,000 fans taking part in a BBC survey we take a look at the results and who they feel is the biggest club in the history of Scottish football.

