The ‘Hall of Fame’ was introduced in 2004 to honour footballers who have contributed to Scotland’s football reputation over many years.

Located within the grounds of Hampden Park, the Scottish Football Hall of Fame is now a permanent feature in the Scottish Football Museum to honour players who have reached the pinnacle of their profession.

Those who have contributed significantly to the game’s reputation through their skill, spirit and determination are inducted into an ever-growing list of stars which began in November 2004.

The Hall of Fame has established itself as a ‘must-see’ for every football fan and anyone who retains an interest in the history of the game, with visitors able to watch footage of their favourite footballers and learn more about legends of the Scottish game.

The current criteria for induction is currently under review, but as of July 2023, there have been 122 inductees who are each honoured with a small plaque displaying the year in which they were inducted and anothe rplay showing their picture and describing their greatest achievements.

Rangers icon Brian Laudrup and Celtic hero Henrik Larsson became the first foreign players from outside Scotland to be inducted in 2006, while the pioneer of Scottish Women’s football, Rose Reilly joined the list the following year.