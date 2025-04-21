Located within the grounds of Hampden Park, the Scottish Football Hall of Fame is now a permanent feature in the Scottish Football Museum to honour players who have reached the pinnacle of their profession.

Those who have contributed significantly to the game’s reputation through their skill, spirit and determination are inducted into an ever-growing list of stars which began in November 2004.

The Hall of Fame has established itself as a ‘must-see’ for every football fan and anyone who retains an interest in the history of the game, with visitors able to watch footage of their favourite footballers and learn more about legends of the Scottish game.

The current criteria for induction is currently under review, but as of July 2023, there have been 122 inductees who are each honoured with a small plaque displaying the year in which they were inducted and anothe rplay showing their picture and describing their greatest achievements.

Rangers icon Brian Laudrup and Celtic hero Henrik Larsson became the first foreign players from outside Scotland to be inducted in 2006, while the pioneer of Scottish Women’s football, Rose Reilly joined the list the following year.

GlasgowWorld has listed 52 of the greatest stars of years gone by from the Hall of Fame who were born in and around the Glasgow area:

1 . The Scottish football Hall of Fame is situated within the grounds of Hampden Park, the national stadium The Scottish football Hall of Fame is situated within the grounds of Hampden Park, the national stadium | Screenshot

2 . Kenny Dalglish Born: Dalmarnock - ‘King Kenny’ started his playing career at Celtic in 1967 and would go on to win nine major honours in Glasgow. Moved to Liverpool in 1977 for a British record fee of £440,000 at the time and earned legendary status at Anfield as both a player and later as manager. Remains the only player to score more than 100 league goals in both Scotland and England. Photo: Gareth Copley

3 . Hughie Gallacher Born: Bellshill (1903-1957) - A ‘Wembley Wizard’ in 1928, Gallagher was regarded by many of his generation as one of the country’s greatest centre-forwards of all-time. Captained Newcastle to the English League Championship title in 1927 and would go on to play for Chelsea. Small in stature at only 5ft 5’ but quick and powerful, he was a prolific scorer at international level, netting 23 times in 20 games. Died tragically at the age of 54. Photo: Fox Photos