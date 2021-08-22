Glasgow Perthshire celebrate a goal in their Scottish Junior Cup win over Ardeer (pic: Glasgow Perthshire FC)

Despite leaving to become part of the senior pyramid, former SJFA West Region clubs are still eligible to take part in what was once the blue riband competition of Scottish non-league football.

And it was a winning return for Kirkintilloch Rob Roy, Ashfield, Petershill and Glasgow Perthshire who all progressed to the second round.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier Division Rob Roy went through after they came from behind to win 2-1 at Conference side Greenock.

A Ben Docherty goal gave the hosts the lead but Rabs hit back to level through Gary Arbuckle before the interval.

After the break the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Dylan McLaughlin was red carded and a late Ciaran McPherson winner saw Stewart Maxwell's side through to a second round tie away to Aberdeen side Glentanar,

Ashfield stormed into the second round with a thumping 5-0 win over Moray side Islavale at Saracen Park.

Goals by Baz Helpburn and Nicholas McLaughlin gave them a 2-0 half-time lead and John Barr and Darren Maguire were on target after the break before Hepburn completed the scoring with his second and Field's fifth.

Ashfield now make the short trip to St Anthony's.

Petershill won a marathon shootout to get past Kirrie Thistle in Angus.

Peasies were ahead three times through goals from Stephen Docherty, Ronan Sweeney and Chris Hall, but each time Kirriemuir hit back to level.

However Petershill held their nerve to take the shootout 11-10 and book a second round tie away to Stoneywood Parkvale.

And Glasgow Perthshire saw off Ardeer Thistle 5-2 at Keppoch Park.

Scott Gray gave the Ayrshire visitors an early lead but a quickfire treble just before half-time from Ryan Gemell and Paul Butler (2) gave Shire a 3-1 lead at the break.

Gray reduced the deficit on the hour but Craig Munro put Perthshire 4-2 up seven minutes later and Babacour Mussa sealed it with a fifth seven minutes from time.

Perthshire are at home to Scone Thistle in the second round.