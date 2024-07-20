The Scottish Premiership has a variety of stadiums located across the country in which every team has hosted top-flight football - with Celtic Park and Ibrox often credited as being among the best grounds in the UK.

Celtic supporters will feel upgrades can be made to Parkhead both inside and outside, while Rangers fans are aware right now that Ibrox can be improved with delayed renovation works currently ongoing to the Copland Road Stand. But how do both of Glasgow’s biggest venues rank against the other grounds in Scotland’s top tier? What is the best stadium in the Premiership and what is the worst?

These kinds of questions are subjective but GlasgowWorld has used Google review ratings and TripAdvisor feedback to compile a table of Premiership stadiums, ranked from the lowest reviews to the best. Anyone with a Google account can cast an opinion on the venues, and whilst most can be genuine, others can be fans of other clubs just trying to get one over their rivals. Nevertheless, this is how the ground's are ranked from those who have visited these stadiums...

1 . Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park - Dundee FC Overall rank: 12. Capacity: 11,775 - Google rating: 3.7 (691 reviews) / TripAdvisor rating: 3.5 (79 reviews) | SNS Group

2 . Fir Park - Motherwell FC Overall rank: 11. Capacity: 13,677. Google rating: 4.1 (816 reviews) / TripAdvisor rating: 3.5 (15 reviews) | SNS Group

3 . McDiarmid Park - St Johnstone FC Overall rank: 10. Capacity: 6,541. Google rating: 4.2 (363 reviews) / TripAdvisor rating: 4.0 (24 reviews) | SNS Group