Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
John Beaton to referee Scottish Cup final with VAR officials confirmed
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir

Scottish Premiership dirtiest players: 7 Rangers & Celtic men among stars with most disciplinary points

Have you ever wondered who your club’s dirtiest player would be this century?

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 23rd May 2023, 00:22 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 00:22 BST

As the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season enters its final week, fans will have the opportunity to look back on another campaign full of disciplinary drama following the introduction of VAR technology.

Scottish football’s top-flight has always made for a great spectacle over the years. Renowned for its physicality and being very competitive, few players will shirk a challenge and others are willing to put their bodies on the line for their team.

However, as the following list proves, this doesn’t necessarily mean it is always the tough-tackling players who receive the most red and yellow cards.

Using data compiled by Transfermarkt, we take a look at which players have racked up the most disciplinary offences spanning back to season 1999/2000. The points total breakdown is based on yellow cards count (1 point), a second yellow card (3 points) and a red card (5 points):

The list includes SEVEN Celtic and Rangers stars

1. Top 25 Scottish Premiership dirtiest players this century

The list includes SEVEN Celtic and Rangers stars

64 points: 36 yellow cards, 6 sending-offs.

2. Danny Swanson

64 points: 36 yellow cards, 6 sending-offs.

64 points: 51 yellow cards, 3 sending-offs.

3. Ross Draper

64 points: 51 yellow cards, 3 sending-offs.

65 points: 60 yellow cards, 1 sending-offs.

4. Steven Hammell

65 points: 60 yellow cards, 1 sending-offs.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Scottish Premiership