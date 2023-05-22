Have you ever wondered who your club’s dirtiest player would be this century?

As the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season enters its final week, fans will have the opportunity to look back on another campaign full of disciplinary drama following the introduction of VAR technology.

Scottish football’s top-flight has always made for a great spectacle over the years. Renowned for its physicality and being very competitive, few players will shirk a challenge and others are willing to put their bodies on the line for their team.

However, as the following list proves, this doesn’t necessarily mean it is always the tough-tackling players who receive the most red and yellow cards.

Using data compiled by Transfermarkt, we take a look at which players have racked up the most disciplinary offences spanning back to season 1999/2000. The points total breakdown is based on yellow cards count (1 point), a second yellow card (3 points) and a red card (5 points):

1 . Top 25 Scottish Premiership dirtiest players this century The list includes SEVEN Celtic and Rangers stars

2 . Danny Swanson 64 points: 36 yellow cards, 6 sending-offs.

3 . Ross Draper 64 points: 51 yellow cards, 3 sending-offs.

4 . Steven Hammell 65 points: 60 yellow cards, 1 sending-offs.

