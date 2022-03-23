There are just two game weeks remaining in Scotland’s top flight before the split and just seven overall as the title race goes down to the wire.

Celtic and Rangers are currently separated by just three points at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with Hearts a long way back in third and the rest of the teams further behind still.

As the clubs go on a break and international football takes over, we’ve taken a look at how different the Scottish Premiership table would look right now if only goals scored by domestic players counted.

Things have been radically shaken up and do not make for happy viewing for either of the Glasgow clubs.

Here are the findings (via Transfermarkt) showing how many games each of the 12 teams would have won, drawn and lost as well as how man goals they would have scored and conceded.

For clarity, ‘domestic’ refers specifically to Scottish players as in those who do or could feature for the Scottish national side.

That means goals from the likes of Scott Arfield and Martin Boyle do not count as, although they were born and trained in Scotland, they have chosen to represent different nations.

This is how the table would look:

1. Dundee United (46 pts) W 10, D 16, L 5, GF 18, GA 13. Top scorer - Nick Clark (5)

2. Dundee (46 pts) W 11, D 13, L 7, GF 19, GA 16. Top scorer - Danny Mullen (5)

3. Livingston (44 pts) W 10, D 14, L 7, GF 22, GA 15. Top scorer- Bruce Anderson (11)

4. St Johnstone (43 pts) W 10, D 13, L 7, GF 16, 11. Top scorer - Callum Hendry (6)