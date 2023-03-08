Follow all the pre-match build up, match action and reaction here in our LIVE blog:
Scottish Premiership midweek fixtures LIVE: Coverage of Celtic vs Hearts and Hibernian vs Rangers
We’re back on level terms at Easter Road. Captain James Tavernier steps up and calmly dispatches a powerful spot-kick past diving Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall.
Tavernier is now the Ibrox side’s top scorer in the league with 12 goals this season.
Ryan Kent is brought down inside the penalty area by CJ Egan-Riley and a spot-kick is eventually awarded by referee Don Robertson
Hibs have made a bright start in the Capital and find themselves in front after just eight minutes. Ewan Henderson’s inswinging free-kick finds Matthew Hoppe unchallenged at the back post. The striker cushions a first-time ball across the six-yard box and Connor Goldson’s turns the ball into his own net.
Despite Celtic seeing lots of the ball in the opening minutes, the visitors have opened the scoring at Parkhead. Andy Halliday breaks down the left and picks out the unmarked Josh Ginnelly who heads beyond Joe Hart. Initially flagged offside, but a lengthy VAR check shows he was on and the decision is reversed by referee Alan Muir.
Speaking to BBC Sportsound ahead of kick-off at Celtic Park, Ange Postecoglou said: “It’s nice that it (100 games as manager) coincides with a home game and that is probably the most special part of being at this club - the home games.
“The team and club are in a much better place than when I first came in and what’s what my ambition was. We’ve made real progress in the hundred games and the team and club has evolved. The challenge doesn’t change whether it’s the first game or the hundredth - keep improving and trying to play better football.”
Commenting on his decision to make FOUR changes to his starting XI, he added: “That’s to win the game tonight - it’s the only reason I select a team. Greg (Taylor) pulled up a bit sore but should be okay for the weekend. It’s a game where we’ll need energy and tempo and the guys coming in will provide that.”
Hibernian and Rangers will pay tribute to late Easter Road owner Ron Gordon before kick-off. The 68-year-old passed away last month after a shot battle with cancer. His wife and family will be in attendance tonight and both teams will acknowledge him pre-match with a minute’s applause and a special rendition of famous club anthem ‘Sunshine On Leith’.
Celtic head into tonight’s clash against Hearts sitting nine points clear at the Premiership summit. In their last game, they had to come from behind to eventually hammer St Mirren 5-1 and scoring their 250th goal under Ange Postecoglou in the process.
The Hoops haven’t tasted defeat since losing to Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League group stage in Spain back in November, winning 18 of their last 19 games.
Meanwhile, Hearts bounced back from a disappointing loss to Motherwell with a convincing 3-0 success at home to St Johnstone last weekend. Robbie Neilson’s men will be aiming to take the game to Celtic but you have to go back to April 2012 for their last triumph at Parkhead.
Rangers will be eager to take care of business in Edinburgh this evening and hope that Hearts can do them a massive favour by beating leaders Celtic to narrow the gap to six point in the Scottish Premiership title race.
Beale told Rangers TV pre-match: “It’s going to be a good game. Our away form has been strong and we’re coming here for three points. We need to start the game strongly and impose our style from the outset. I want to see us running, pressing hard and being ruthless in both boxes.”
There’s been a lot of negativity around Hibs this season yet Lee Johnson’s men sit just five points behind their Captial rivals in fourth spot. A win on home soil would only fuel their belief of catching Hearts.