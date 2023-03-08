Speaking to BBC Sportsound ahead of kick-off at Celtic Park, Ange Postecoglou said: “It’s nice that it (100 games as manager) coincides with a home game and that is probably the most special part of being at this club - the home games.

“The team and club are in a much better place than when I first came in and what’s what my ambition was. We’ve made real progress in the hundred games and the team and club has evolved. The challenge doesn’t change whether it’s the first game or the hundredth - keep improving and trying to play better football.”