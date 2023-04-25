The Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures have been announced as the 2022/23 season draws to a close, with Celtic having the opportunity to secure the title when they face Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday, May 7 live on Sky Sports.

The scheduled for the 30 remaining games across the final five fixture rounds has now been confirmed by the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), with matches to be played across the weekend of May 6/7, the weekend of May 13/14, the weekend of May 20/21, the midweek of May 23/24, and the weekend of May 27/28.

The final fixtures in this season’s cinch Premiership top six will take place on Saturday May 27, while the cinch Premiership bottom six will conclude on Sunday May 28. The two legs of the Scottish Premiership play-off final to follow on Thursday, June 1 and Sunday, June 4.

The final Glasgow derby encounter of the season between Celtic and Rangers takes place at Ibrox on Saturday May 13, live on Sky Sports at 12.30pm.

This season’s final weekend will see the top-six fixtures take place on Saturday, May 27 with Sky Sports selected as the broadcaster to cover the match between Celtic and Aberdeen; kick-off 12.30pm. This will also cover the Hoops’ top-flight trophy presentation at Parkhead.

Calum Beattie, SPFL Chief Operating Officer, said: “We know there is always a great deal of interest around the publication of the post-split fixtures and I am pleased to be able to announce the fixtures and TV selections for the final phase of the cinch Premiership season today. There is still so much to play for and it promises to be a hugely exciting run-in.

“It’s a later finish to the season than normal because of the winter World Cup in Qatar so next season will begin a week later, with the group stage of the Viaplay Cup starting on July 15 and the 2023/24 League campaign getting under way on August 5.”

Scottish Premiership 2022/23 post-split fixtures:

Top Six Fixtures

Saturday May 6

Hibernian v St Mirren (3.00pm)

Sunday May 7

Heart of Midlothian v CELTIC (Sky Sports, 2.15pm)

RANGERS v Aberdeen (3.00pm)

Saturday May 13

Aberdeen v Hibernian (3.00pm)

RANGERS v CELTIC (Sky Sports, 12.30pm)

St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian (3.00pm)

Saturday May 20

CELTIC v St Mirren (3.00pm)

Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen (3.00pm)

Sunday May 21

Hibernian v RANGERS (Sky Sports, 12 noon)

Wednesday May 24

Aberdeen v St Mirren (7.45pm)

Hibernian v CELTIC (7.45pm)

RANGERS v Heart of Midlothian (Sky Sports, 7.45pm)

Saturday May 27

CELTIC v Aberdeen (Sky Sports, 12.30pm)

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian (12.30pm)

St Mirren v RANGERS (12.30pm)

Bottom Six Fixtures

Saturday May 6

Motherwell v Kilmarnock (3.00pm)

Ross County v Livingston (3.00pm)

St Johnstone v Dundee United (3.00pm)

Saturday May 13

Dundee United v Ross County (3.00pm)

Kilmarnock v Livingston (3.00pm)

St Johnstone v Motherwell (3.00pm)

Saturday May 20

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone (3.00pm)

Livingston v Dundee United (3.00pm)

Motherwell v Ross County (3.00pm)

Wednesday May 24

Dundee United v Kilmarnock (7.45pm)

Livingston v Motherwell (7.45pm)

Ross County v St Johnstone (7.45pm)

Sunday May 28