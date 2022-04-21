GlasgowWorld takes a look at how both Old Firm club’s support compares to their Scottish Premiership rivals this season.

League leaders Celtic and reigning champions Rangers are locked in a title battle, with fans flocking to Parkhead and Ibrox in their thousands this season.

The two famous Glasgow giants are renowned for their brilliant support across the globe and the Old Firm fixture remains one of the biggest derby matches in world football.

Rangers have put Scottish football firmly on the map once again as they booked their place in the Europa League semi-finals after seeing off Braga 3-2 on aggregate last Thursday.

Some clubs are known for continuously packing out their grounds on a weekly basis, but there is always ‘banter’ thrown around between supporters about the number of empty seats a stadium may have on a matchday.

So who really does have the best attendance record so far this season?

Using transfermarkt’s statistics, we created a league table based on each stadium’s attendances - ranked on the average percentage of their capacity that is filled so far this season (from lowest to highest).

Take a look at where Celtic and Rangers sit below...

