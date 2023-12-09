Philippe Clement was appointed Rangers boss in mid-October and the Belgian has made a flying start to life in Glasgow

Philipp Clement was appointed manager of Rangers on October 15 and immediately set about changing the mentality of the first-team squad he inherited from Michael Beale.

Beale was relieved of his duties just 16 games into the new season with the club sitting seven points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table in third place at the time of his sacking.

The Londoner was well backed financially in the summer transfer window, but despite their spending spree during which EIGHT new arrivals checked in at Ibrox only goalkeeper Jack Butland (free transfer), returning centre-back Leon Balogun (free transfer) and Abdallah Sima (on loan from Brighton) have proven to be success stories.

A squad rebuild saw almost £17million spent with big money signings Danilo, Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers and Jose Cifuentes yet to fully convince supporters of their hefty price tags. Following an extensive managerial search after parting ways with Beale in the aftermath of their 3-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen in late September, the Gers board decided Clement was the man to revive their season. The Belgian has made a telling impact in the dugout thus far, starting out on a 12-match unbeaten run in all competitions including nine wins and three draws.

Impressive away victories over Dundee and Hearts, coupled with thumping home league wins against Hibernian in the first match in charge and Dundee plus progression to the Viaplay Cup Final helped to get frustrated fans back onside. Advancing to the Europa League knockout round next week would help to ramp up the feel-good factor around the squad.

Here is the Scottish Premiership form table based on when Clement was appointed Rangers manager. Interestingly, Hibernian have gone on an eye-catching run of form, whilst strugglers Livingston have witness a dramatic drop off in form to leave them sitting rock-bottom.

2 . Livingston - 0 points P: 7. W: 0. D: 0. L: 7. GF: 1. GA: 11. GD: -10

3 . Motherwell - 5 points P: 9. W: 0. D: 5. L: 4. GF: 13. GA: 20. GD: -7