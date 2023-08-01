Register
Scottish Premiership top scorer odds: Celtic hitman and new Rangers signing early favourites for Golden Boot

Celtic and Rangers players dominate the bookmakers market but Aberdeen and Hearts are also represented with their players amongst the contenders.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 1st Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off this weekend with Celtic beginning their title defence at home to Ross County on Saturday.

Rangers are then in action in the evening kick off as they travel to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock. Michael Beale’s side have had a busy transfer window so far and have recruited several new attacking players - and that has not gone unnoticed by the bookmakers.

Players from the two Glasgow clubs dominate the 2023/24 top goalscorer market while Aberdeen and Hearts are also represented. Per odds from Scottish bookmaker McBookie, here are the player’s in contention to lift the Golden Boot at the end of the season:

