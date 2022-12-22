The SPFL have confirmed they key dates for season 2023/24.

Scottish Premiership clubs will revert to a two-week break next season as the football calendar returns to normal, the SPFL has announced.

Due to the FIFA World Cup being held in mid-November this year, the top-flight hiatus was brought forward from it’s traditional January slot and lasted for almost five weeks from the middle of last month.

However, following consultation with clubs, it has been decided the winter break for Scotland’s top tier will start, as it has in previous years, after the first round of league matches of the new year on January 2 in season 2023/24.

The SPFL has confirmed key dates for the 2023-24 season. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

The Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two will begin on August 5/6 - one week later than the current campaign.

Before that, the Viaplay League Cup group stage will start in mid-July with the final taking place on December 17. This season’s showpiece has been delayed until February due to the winter World Cup.

SPFL Trust Trophy dates will be announced at a later date and the league fixtures for next season will be released towards the end of June.

Key dates for season 2023/24:

CINCH PREMIERSHIP

- First round of fixtures - August 5/6

- Winter break - January 3-19

- Final Premiership matches before the split - April 13/14

- Final Premiership matches - May 18/19

- Premiership play-off final - Thursday, May 23 and Sunday, May 26

CINCH CHAMPIONSHIP

- First round of fixtures - August 5

- Final round of fixtues - May 3

CINCH LEAGUE ONE & LEAGUE TWO

- First round of fixtures - August 5

- Final round of fixtues - May 4

VIAPLAY LEAGUE CUP

- Group stage - July 15/16, 18/19, 22/23, 25/26, 29/30

- Second round - August 19/20

- Quarter-finals - September 26-28

- Semi-finals - November 4/5

