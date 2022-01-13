Scottish sports to share in £2.55 million of support

Motherwell are to receive their share of government fund

Football, which has the most clubs affected by recent fan limits, is the largest recipient with £1.79m.

Ice hockey will get £350,000, with horse racing receiving £265,000, rugby netting £125,000 and basketball scooping £20,000.

The package comes from the £5m announced for sport on January 5.

Sports minister Maree Todd said: "This government has pledged to provide funding to support organisations affected by the necessary measures to keep us all safe and these allocations show we are doing this."

In the face of the surging Omicron coronavirus variant, Holyrood chiefs had introduced a 500-spectator cap on outdoor events for three weeks, meaning that Motherwell – and other Scottish sporting clubs – lost thousands of pounds in revenue.

Before the winter break, the Steelmen only had 500 fans at the 2-1 home win over Livingston on Boxing Day, but bigger crowds are allowed again from this Monday as the Scottish Government ended the restrictions with Omicron case numbers remaining steady.

The Steelmen are back on Scottish Premiership duties against Ross County in Dingwall on Tuesday, with no cap on the attendance.