Transfer deadline day is upon us in Scotland and both Old Firm clubs remain active in the window as they look to finalise their squads for the season ahead.
Clubs up and down the country are expected to complete deals across the Scottish Premiership with incomings and potential outgoings possible at Celtic and Rangers.
The deadline which end at midnight has been extended by 24 hours to allow clubs in Premier Sports Cup action last night added time to push deals through.
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 13:02
Celtic ‘walk away’ from Reid deal
Celtic will NOT be signing highly-rated St Mirren youngster Dylan Reid this month.
According to the Scottish Sun, the Hoops have ‘walked away’ from the deal after the 17-year-old midfielder emerged as a target to initially join the ‘B’ team earlier in the transfer window.
The Parkhead club’s interested in the Scotland youth international was understood to have been reginited earlier this week but it now appears any contract offer is no longer on the table.
Saints previously accepted a bid of £125,000 for the player but Reid now looks likely to remain in Paisley.
Balogun bids Gers farewell
Former Rangers defender Leon Balogun has posted a poignant farewell to Glasgow after penning a one-year deal with Michael Beale’s QPR.
The 34-year-old centre-back became a firm favourite among the Ibrox support during his two-year-spell before the club opted against renewing his a new contract earlier this summer.
Ally McCoist previously urged his old club to re-sign Balogun earlier this month following the first-leg of their Champions League play-off tie against PSV Eindhoven, during which Rangers conceded two goals from set pieces.
Balogun had been spotted watching his ex-team mates from the stands at Ibrox as he continued his search for a new club and he clearly built up a strong connection with the Govan outfit during his time in Scottish football.
The Nigeria international had remained a free agent until last Friday when he put pen to paper at Loftus Road.
Sitting on a plane at the departure gates of Glasgow airport, Balogun wrote on Instagram: “All packed up, apartment cleared and just as I’m on my way to the gate I look out and see this...”
He was referring to the number 26 at the gate directly opposite him - the shirt number he chose to wear at Rangers.
He captioned the post: “Goodbye Glasgow, it’s been extra special,” accompanied by a blue heart and crying emoji.
Postecoglou braced for late transfer activity
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed he is expecting some last-gasp transfers to take place at Parkhead before tonight’s deadline.
Rubin Kazan midfielder Oliver Abildgaard has been strongly rumoured to join former team mate Sead Hakasabanovic in Glasgow, according to reports this morning.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed the 26-year-old is nearing a transfer, with an “agreement reached” between both parties.
With Albian Ajeti’s exit already finalised, winger Mikey Johnston and midfielder James McCarthy could also depart on loan deals.
Postecoglou issued an update to supporters, admitting: “They can expect some transfers and ins and outs, i guess.
“We will see what happens. Potentially there could be an opportunity to bring someone in.”
Asked specificially about interest in Danish midfielder Abildgaard, Postecoglou said last night: “It’s definitely a name. There’s been a lot of names.
“There’s still things, some outgoings we are still working on. We will see how things fall and see what comes of it.”
Ex-Rangers loanee joins English Championship club
Former Rangers loanee Amad Diallo has left Old Trafford to join newly-promoted English Championship side Sunderland on loan.
The Manchester United winger spent a disappointing six-month spell at Ibrox during the second half of last season and has now been given another chance to impress south of the border.
The Ivory Coast international scored on his Gers debut against Ross County back in January but failed to live up to his early promise and played a sporadic role thereafter during the club’s run to the Europa League final and Scottish Cup triumph.
Diallo will now team up with ex-Celtic manager Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light as he looks to catch the eye of Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag.
Ajeti heads out on loan
Celtic have allowed out-of-favour Albian Ajeti to sign for Austrian side Sturm Graz on a season-long loan.
The Swiss striker arrived in Glasgow on a four-year-deal from West Ham United in a £5million transfer two years ago.
However, the 25-year-old has struggled to make his mark at Parkhead and has been deemed surplus to requirements by Ange Postecoglou.
His new club retain an option to make the deal permanent next summer, which would see the Hoops recoup some (£2.1m) of the fee they paid for Ajeti’s services in the summer of 2020.
Postecoglou said: “Albi came in at a real difficult time for the club, with the Covid experience. I can just imagine it would have been very hard for the players during that time.
“I then come along and change direction, but Albi is a good player and just needs an opportunity to go and play.
“Just because some players don’t fit in here, doesn’t mean they can’t have strong careers elsewhere.”
Gers confirm permanent exit of Katic
Rangers have confirmed the permanent departure of centre-back Nikola Katic to FC Zurich for an undisclosed fee.
The Croatian defender has joined the Swiss champions on a three-year-deal and will play in the Europa League group stages for his new club against Premier League side Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven and FK Bodo/Glimt.
The 25-year-old has been a mainstay in the Gers team under former manager Steven Gerrard before rupturing his cruciate ligament in July 2020, which ruled him out for almost a year.
Katic subsequently struggled to regain his place in the starting XI and was loaned out to Hajduk Split in his homeland last season before returning to Ibrox earlier this summer for pre-season.
Current boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was keen to cast his eye over the player but he had been left out of the matchday squad during the opening weeks of the campaign and will now head to Switzerland.
Katic leaves the club having scored six goals in 59 appearances, including a memorable headed Old Firm winner against Celtic at Parkhead in 2019.
Croatian side ‘willing to sell’ midfielder to Celtic
Hajduk Split are reportedly willing to allow defensive midfielder Jani Atanasov to leave for Celtic.
The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Parkhead in recent weeks with Croatian media outlet Slodobna Dalmacija claiming the Scottish champions interest was ‘genuine’.
Atanasov has made seven appearances for Hajduk so far this season in domestic competition and Europa Conference League qualifiers.
However, Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou is believed to have already identified ‘other solutions’, ensuring a move for Atanasov seems unlikely.
Livingston eye Rangers outcast
Rangers youngster Stephen Kelly could seal a permanent exit from Ibrox today with Premiership rivals Livingston eyeing a move for the midfielder.
The 22-year-old has struggled to establish himself in the first-team under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and has accepted his future lies away from the club.
Kelly made 21 appearances on loan at English League Two side Salford City during the second half of last season after impressive stints at Ayr United and Ross County.
The Scotland under-21 international returned to Rangers for pre-season earlier this summer but with no immediate route to the first-team, it seems likely he will head through the exit door in search of regular game time.
The Daily Record claim Livingston are among a host of potential suitors interested in Kelly as he enters the final year of his contract at Ibrox.
Should the right offer be received, the Light Blues will not stand in the player’s way as he seeks competitive action elsewhere.
Premier League side ‘ponder move’ for Kent
Uncertainty continues to surround the future of Rangers winger Ryan Kent as he enters the final 12 months of his current deal at Ibrox.
The former Liverpool ace is an important part of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side and the club are desperate to tie him down on a new deal.
However, Premier League side Leeds United have been long-term admirers of Kent and after having two previous bids to sign the player turned down, the Elland Road club are reportedly considering a fresh approach.
Jesse Marsch’s side had a £10million offer rejected in May 2021, with Kent determined to remain in Glasgow and prevent rivals Celtic in their pursuit for ten-in-a-row.
However, former Gers boss Steven Gerrard state the decision to sell Kent could be taken out of his hands if an increased bid was submitted.
According to the Daily Mail, Leeds are set to revive their interest today with an offer in the region of £15million.
If Rangers can’t agree a contract extension with Kent, it leaves the club in a difficult position as he could depart for free next summer.