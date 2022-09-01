Former Rangers defender Leon Balogun has posted a poignant farewell to Glasgow after penning a one-year deal with Michael Beale’s QPR.

The 34-year-old centre-back became a firm favourite among the Ibrox support during his two-year-spell before the club opted against renewing his a new contract earlier this summer.

Ally McCoist previously urged his old club to re-sign Balogun earlier this month following the first-leg of their Champions League play-off tie against PSV Eindhoven, during which Rangers conceded two goals from set pieces.

Balogun had been spotted watching his ex-team mates from the stands at Ibrox as he continued his search for a new club and he clearly built up a strong connection with the Govan outfit during his time in Scottish football.

The Nigeria international had remained a free agent until last Friday when he put pen to paper at Loftus Road.

Sitting on a plane at the departure gates of Glasgow airport, Balogun wrote on Instagram: “All packed up, apartment cleared and just as I’m on my way to the gate I look out and see this...”

He was referring to the number 26 at the gate directly opposite him - the shirt number he chose to wear at Rangers.