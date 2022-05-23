Seven are signed up by Bellshill Athletic

As preparations for the 2022-23 campaign continue, Bellshill Athletic manager Gary Elliott has re-signed six players and also made a new signing.

By Craig Goldthorp
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 1:51 pm

Bellshill Athletic manager Gary Elliott
Back for another year at Rockburn Park are Sam McConnell, Ben McDougall, Mark McIntosh, Mark Kyle, Robert Thomson and Marc Innes.

And signing on a permanent contract after a successful loan spell last term is goalkeeper Lee Binnie.

Binnie has good junior experience with Craigmark Burntonians FC and the Bellshill management are delighted to have him on board again as they see him as strengthening the club in the goalkeeping area.

’Hill finished 11th in West of Scotland League Conference A this season.