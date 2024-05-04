Referee Steven McLean during a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final match between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park,

Ex Scottish football officials have been left furious after complimentary tickets for the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers were withdrawn by the Scottish FA.

Retired referees and linesmen have reportedly been told the usual briefs, which include a pre-match lunch, for the showpiece final at Hampden Park have been pulled by the governing body over security and segregation concerns.

According to the Scottish Sun, SFA head of referee operations Crawford Allan informed around 40 former officials via email that the annual event would not take place. Those wishing to attend the match have been told to buy tickets and claim the cost back in expenses.

It read: "We are sorry to announce there is a high risk that the Scottish Cup Final luncheon may not take place due to issues within the stadium, including security and segregation. We all share your frustrations at this news and the issues have been escalated to the Chief Executive."

The communication added: "If you are looking to attend the Scottish Cup Final, we would therefore suggest you apply for your tickets via the link below, and then claim back the cost of your two tickets.”

In years gone by, retired officials have regularly been handed free tickets, with some ex-refs acting as observers to rate the referee placed in charge of the final. The report also quotes an unnamed former official who claims the SFA has "lost the dressing room" over the action taken.

