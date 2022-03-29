The vastly experienced match official will take charge of the Premiership title showdown at Ibrox

Willie Collum will referee Rangers v Celtic. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Scottish FA have confirmed that Willie Collum has been appointed as the referee for this Sunday’s Glasgow derby clash between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox.

The experienced match official will be the man in the middle for the pivotal title showdown - his first Old Firm clash since May 2021, a game that saw the Light Blues thrash their city rivals 4-1.

The 43-year-old will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and David Roome with Nick Walsh named as the fourth official.

Collum, who was subject of a complaint by Rangers back in 2019, has taken charge of several European games this season, including FC Copenhagen’s UEFA Conference League second leg tie against PSV Eindhoven on March 17.

Collum has kept his cards in his pocket on just three of 41 outings this season, with Sunday’s encounter marking the third instalment of the Glasgow derby this term.

Both teams have a recorded victory each, with Rangers winning 1-0 at Ibrox in August thanks to a Filip Helander goal.

Celtic won the last meeting between the sides, stunning their rivals with three first-half goals courtesy of Reo Hatate’s double and Liel Abada’s strike.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men are aiming to move back on level terms with the league leaders in what is sure to be another fiercely contested clash.

Latest Team News

Key players will be returning from international duty in the coming days and will undergo assessment prior to Sunday’s game. GlasgowWorld looks at the players who are currently away with their countries.

RANGERS: Filip Helander, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, Aaron Ramsey, Glen Kamara, James Sands, Fashion Sakala, Borna Barisic, Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis

Rangers currently have 12 first-team stars away on international duty and Van Bronckhorst will hope they all come through midweek games unscathed.

Centre-back Helander helped Sweden edge past Czech Republic in their World Cup play-off semi-final, setting up a final showdown against Poland in Chorzow tonight, with a place at the Qatar finals up for grabs.

Morelos has returned to Glasgow early through injury after being sent home from the Colombia camp with a thigh muscle problem.

Midfielder Jack was a second half substitute during Scotland’s 1-1 friendly draw with Poland last Thursday and could be named in Steve Clarke’s starting XI against Austria in Vienna tonight.

Northern Ireland captain Davis scored during their 3-1 friendly win over Luxembourg on Friday. Expected to line-up against Hungary at Windsor Park tonight.

On loan Juventus midfielder Ramsey played the entire 95 minutes for Wales as they beat Austria 2-1 to set up a World Cup play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine later this year. Unlikely to start during tonight’s friendly with the Czech Republic.

Wales' interim head coach Rob Page shakes hands with midfielder Aaron Ramsey. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Kamara was named on the bench and made a late appearance during Finland’s 1-1 friendly draw against Iceland. They host Slovakia this evening.

USA international Sands was an unused substitute during a goalless draw against Mexico, while Sakala tested positive for Coronavirus with Zambia and is currently undergoing a quarantine period.

Croatia defender Barisic didn’t feature in a 1-1 friendly draw with Slovenia but is likely to start against Bulgaria this evening, while Aribo and Balogun started the Super Eagles 0-0 draw against Ghana, with Bassey coming off the bench in the second half.

CELTIC: Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Nir Bitton, Reo Hatate, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Callum McGregor, Josip Juranovic

Croatian defender Josip Juranovic looks to have signed off from Legia Warsaw in some style

Celtic currently have seven first-team stars away on international duty with manager Ange Postecoglou similarly eyeing a clean bill of health.

Left-back Taylor played 67 minutes of Scotland’s friendly against Poland at Hampden before being substituted, while skipper McGregor also started for Steve Clarke’s side. Both players will feature against Austria.

Swedish defender Starfelt was named on the bench alongside Rangers star Helander but was an unused substitute against the Czech Republic. Will likely take his place on the bench again versus Poland.

Hatate was replaced at half-time on his senior debut for Japan against Vietnam earlier today after being left out of the starting line-up during the Blue Samurai’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Australia.

Bitton has been released by Israel following their 2-0 friendly defeat to Germany, allowing him to return to his club early to prepare for the derby, with Tom Rogic sidelined through injury.

Nir Bitton played 120 minutes of Israel’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Scotland on Thursday and admitted he could be in “big trouble” if he reports back to Celtic injured again. (The Scotsman)

New Greece boss Gus Poyet handed striker Giakoumakis an international recall after his impressive goal scoring form, but was rested during their 1-0 friendly loss to Montenegro yesterday.

Juranovic operated in a right wing-back role for Croatia against Slovenia and is expected to add to his 16 caps when Zlatko Dalic’s side host Bulgaria.