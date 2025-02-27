The latest news for Rangers and Celtic building up to the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

Celtic and Rangers are gearing up for Scottish Premiership action this week after dissecting their midweek victories.

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops charged to a 5-1 success over Aberdeen on Tuesday night, while new Gers interim boss Barry Ferguson began his first match in charge by masterminding a stirring 4-2 comeback win over Kilmarnock.

Celtic face St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday evening, with Rangers hosting Motherwell at Ibrox in the next round of fixtures. Here’s a look at some of the latest headlines from the two Glasgow clubs on Friday morning.

Simon Jordan serves up Rangers dose of reality

Simon Jordan has warned Rangers and Leeds United that it will take more than having a big fanbase and increased investment to become a UK powerhouse under 49ers Enterprises.

The San Francisco 49ers franchise currently own the English Championship leaders and are also locked in takeover talks to buy the Ibrox side from Dave King and his fellow shareholders.

That has led to speculation that the Light Blues’ spending power will increase heading into next season but former Crystal Palace owner Jordan stressed on talkSPORT that it’s not a guarantee that 49ers Enterprises will become a major players in the game by owning both clubs, despite Leeds eyeing promotion back to the Premier League.

He admitted: “I don't think Rangers will become a powerhouse because they are still going to operate within the confines of the Scottish Premiership, which in of itself detracts from their opportunity. Yes, they have a global support but there's only so much money you can get from putting people inside football stadiums and a bit of merchandise.

“The reason Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have turnovers of £500 million to £600m is because the broadcasters are paying them 40 to 50 per cent of that. The rest of it is coming from commercial deals and of course the fans and attendances.

“So Rangers are going to be better off by having people with deeper pockets, if indeed these people are going to invest, how their invest structure is going to be and what sort of control they're going to get.”

Ex Celtic flop helps ‘embarrass’ Serie A giants

Forgotten ex-Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson has been enjoying life in Italy since quitting the Scottish champions in January 2018 - and he helped current side Empoli knock Serie A giants Juventus out of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old, who has turned out for several clubs across the country, including Bari, Hellas Verona, Lecce and Palermo, is aiming to avoid relegation with Empoli this season. Despite their league woes so far this term, they still managed to pull off a major shock away at Juventus.

Following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, the cup tie went to penalties and Henderson - who has assisted four goals in 29 appearances for Empoli - converted from 12 yards in the shootout on route to a 4-2 success.

Henderson will now come face-to-face with fellow Scot Lewis Ferguson next month as a two-legged semi-final tie against Bologna lies in store.

Defeat for Juventus led manager Thiago Motta to admit the Turin-based side had hit rock-bottom: “I honestly feel ashamed of what we saw in the first half, and I hope my players feel the same,” he told Mediaset.

"We cannot get this attitude so wrong. It was embarrassing and evidently it was my fault, as I did not show my players the importance of the game or what this shirt means.”