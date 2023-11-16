Six Celtic and five Rangers players rank as Scotland's highest value stars - gallery
These are the 11 most valuable players in the Scottish Premiership right now according to football statistics site Transfermarkt.
As the final international break of 2023 continues it will be a time for clubs across the country to start thinking about the moves they could make in the January transfer window.
With just over six weeks till players across Europe can start moving again, Celtic and Rangers will not only want to strengthen their current line ups but also keep a hold of their most valuable stars. So, who are the players that are currently rated as having the highest transfer value?
These are the 11 most valuable players in the Scottish Premiership right now according to football statistics site Transfermarkt: