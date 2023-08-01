Football Scran: Smokey Trotters Kitchen announce Celtic Park street food residency

The popular barbecue eatery situated in the east end of the city is highly thought of amongst Glaswegians

Popular Glasgow burger joint Smokey Trotters Kitchen has announced it will be “slingin oot street food scran” for the first time at Celtic Park tonight.

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops are hosting Spanish outfit Athletic Bilbao as part of club stalwart James Forrest’s testimonial match - and a new food stop will be situated at the Jock Stein West Stand Lower section outside the stadium.

Taking to Instagram to announce the exciting venture, Robert Lorimor - commonly known as Big Smokey - said he was delighted to confirm the new residency on matchdays going forward following a year of talks.

He wrote: “It’s been a year of meetings, phone calls, messages, emails and jumping through some “hoops”, See what I did there?

“The time has come that we can announce SMOKEY TROTTERS KITCHEN will be slingin oot streetfood scran from the Jock Stein West Stand Lower at Celtic Park.

“We will be starting off with loaded fries and grilled cheese sandwiches, once we get into it we can unleash more bangin dishes to you guys on match days. We’re buzzing about this as it’s a massive thing for a small independent getting this opportunity.

“This is our first night at Celtic Park for James Forrest testimonial, wish us luck. GET INVOLVED!”

Located on London Road in the East End, Smokey Trotters Kitchen has been a household name among Glaswegians for several years. Famous for its burgers, delicious sandwiches, crispy nuggets, mouth-watering wings and loaded fries, the venue has established itself as one of the best places to grab some local street food.

The news was greeted with a host of positive responses, with football fans eager to sample some of the football scran on offer ahead of kick-off tonight.