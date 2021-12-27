Some Motherwell fans outline their displeasure by booing Tony Watt's name before win over Livingston

The ex-Celtic hitman, who turns 28 this Wednesday, had been a hero with followers of the Steelmen after surging to the top of this season’s Scottish Premiership goalscoring chart with nine goals.

But all that changed when news broke that the player – whose contract expires in May – had turned down a new deal at Fir Park and was on the verge of signing a pre-contract three-year deal with rivals Dundee United.

’Well assistant boss Chris Lucketti provided an update on Watt’s situation when speaking to the press straight after the Livi game.

And Lucketti revealed that the club could accept money from United in January rather than seeing the player leave for nothing next summer.

Lucketti said: "There's been situations with Tony but this was all about the team. When players do miss out, we have others who can come in and put in fantastic performances.

"There is a likelihood (of Watt leaving in January) but we will have to wait and see on that. We'll just keep working until we know differently.

"It could have been elsewhere but his mind was fine, we spoke to Tony. If it does happen, we will be ready to move on that. We picked a team that could get us three points."