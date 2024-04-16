Rangers' Cyriel Dessers (left) up against Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers on Sunday at Ibrox. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The SPFL have released the Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures - with Celtic and Rangers facing off at Parkhead on Saturday, 11th May in the final Old Firm derby of the season.

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops begin their final stretch of games against Dundee at Dens Park, whilst Philippe Clement’s Gers will travel to St Mirren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will round off their league campaign against St Mirren on May 18 as Rangers face a tricky trip to Tynecastle to take on Hearts on the final day.

Calum Beattie, SPFL Chief Operating Officer, said: “It was an exciting three-way battle for the remaining top-six place on Saturday and I’m pleased to be able to announce the fixtures and TV selections for the final five rounds of the 2023/24 cinch Premiership. It promises to be a hugely exciting run-in, with the title, European places and relegation issue all to be settled over the course of the next few weeks.

“There is so much to look forward to in the remainder of the season, with the play-offs to come next month and it won’t be long before we are starting all over again, with the 2024/25 SPFL campaign already confirmed as kicking off on the weekend of August 3/4.”

Celtic final fixtures

Dundee v Celtic, Sunday, April 28 - (KO: 3pm)

Celtic v Hearts, Saturday, May 4 - (KO: 3pm)

Celtic v Rangers, Saturday, May 11 - (KO: 12.30pm)

Kilmarnock v Celtic, Wednesday, May 15 - (KO: 7.30pm)

Celtic v St Mirren, Saturday, May 18 - (KO: 12.30pm)

Rangers final fixtures

Sunday, April 28 - St Mirren (A) - (KO: 12.30pm)

Sunday, May 5 - Kilmarnock (H) - (KO: 1pm)

Saturday, May 11 - Celtic (A) - (KO: 12.30pm)

Tuesday, May 14 - Dundee (H) - (KO: 7.30pm)

Saturday, May 18 - Hearts (A) - (KO: 12.30pm)

SPFL matches confirmed as live on Sky Sports

Sunday April 28: St Mirren v Rangers (Sky Sports, ko 12.30pm)

Sunday April 28: Dundee v Celtic (Sky Sports, ko 3.00pm)

Sunday May 5: Rangers v Kilmarnock (Sky Sports, ko 1.00pm)

Saturday May 11: Celtic v Rangers (Sky Sports, ko 12.30pm)

Tuesday May 14: Rangers v Dundee (Sky Sports, ko 7.30pm)

Wednesday May 15: Kilmarnock v Celtic (Sky Sports, ko 7.30pm)

TV selections for the final weekend of the season will be announced in due course.

Top six post-split fixtures in full

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The schedule for SPFL matches for the final weekends of the season will be as follows:

Matchday 34

Kilmarnock v Hearts – Saturday April 27, 3pm

St Mirren v Rangers – Sunday April 28, 12.30pm

Dundee v Celtic – Sunday April 28, 3pm

Matchday 35

Celtic v Hearts – Saturday May 4, 3pm

Dundee v St Mirren – Saturday May 4, 3pm

Rangers v Kilmarnock – Sunday May 5, 1pm

Matchday 36

Celtic v Rangers – Saturday May 11, 12.30pm

Hearts v Dundee – Saturday May 11, 3pm

St Mirren v Kilmarnock – Saturday May 11, 12.30pm

Matchday 37

Rangers v Dundee – Tuesday May 14, 7.30pm

Kilmarnock v Celtic – Wednesday May 15, 7.30pm

St Mirren v Hearts – Wednesday May 15, 7.45pm

Matchday 38

Celtic v St Mirren – Saturday May 18, 12.30pm

Dundee v Kilmarnock – Saturday May 18, 12.30pm

Hearts v Rangers – Saturday May 18, 12.30pm

Bottom six post-split fixtures

The following matches have been confirmed:

Matchday 34

Aberdeen v Motherwell – Saturday April 27, 3pm

Livingston v Ross County – Saturday April 27, 3pm

St Johnstone v Hibernian – Saturday April 27, 3pm

Matchday 35

Aberdeen v St Johnstone – Saturday May 4, 3pm

Motherwell v Livingston – Saturday May 4, 3pm

Ross County v Hibernian – Saturday May 4, 3pm

Matchday 36

Livingston v St Johnstone – Saturday May 11, 3pm

Ross County v Motherwell – Saturday May 11, 3pm

Hibernian v Aberdeen – Saturday May 11, 3pm

Matchday 37

Aberdeen v Livingston – Wednesday May 15, 7.45pm

Hibernian v Motherwell – Wednesday May 15, 7.45pm

St Johnstone v Ross County – Wednesday May 15, 7.45pm

Matchday 38

Livingston v Hibernian – Sunday May 19, 3pm

Motherwell v St Johnstone – Sunday May 19, 3pm