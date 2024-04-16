SPFL confirm post-split fixtures with Celtic vs Rangers Old Firm title showdown date set
The SPFL have released the Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures - with Celtic and Rangers facing off at Parkhead on Saturday, 11th May in the final Old Firm derby of the season.
Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops begin their final stretch of games against Dundee at Dens Park, whilst Philippe Clement’s Gers will travel to St Mirren.
Celtic will round off their league campaign against St Mirren on May 18 as Rangers face a tricky trip to Tynecastle to take on Hearts on the final day.
Calum Beattie, SPFL Chief Operating Officer, said: “It was an exciting three-way battle for the remaining top-six place on Saturday and I’m pleased to be able to announce the fixtures and TV selections for the final five rounds of the 2023/24 cinch Premiership. It promises to be a hugely exciting run-in, with the title, European places and relegation issue all to be settled over the course of the next few weeks.
“There is so much to look forward to in the remainder of the season, with the play-offs to come next month and it won’t be long before we are starting all over again, with the 2024/25 SPFL campaign already confirmed as kicking off on the weekend of August 3/4.”
Celtic final fixtures
- Dundee v Celtic, Sunday, April 28 - (KO: 3pm)
- Celtic v Hearts, Saturday, May 4 - (KO: 3pm)
- Celtic v Rangers, Saturday, May 11 - (KO: 12.30pm)
- Kilmarnock v Celtic, Wednesday, May 15 - (KO: 7.30pm)
- Celtic v St Mirren, Saturday, May 18 - (KO: 12.30pm)
Rangers final fixtures
- Sunday, April 28 - St Mirren (A) - (KO: 12.30pm)
- Sunday, May 5 - Kilmarnock (H) - (KO: 1pm)
- Saturday, May 11 - Celtic (A) - (KO: 12.30pm)
- Tuesday, May 14 - Dundee (H) - (KO: 7.30pm)
- Saturday, May 18 - Hearts (A) - (KO: 12.30pm)
SPFL matches confirmed as live on Sky Sports
- Sunday April 28: St Mirren v Rangers (Sky Sports, ko 12.30pm)
- Sunday April 28: Dundee v Celtic (Sky Sports, ko 3.00pm)
- Sunday May 5: Rangers v Kilmarnock (Sky Sports, ko 1.00pm)
- Saturday May 11: Celtic v Rangers (Sky Sports, ko 12.30pm)
- Tuesday May 14: Rangers v Dundee (Sky Sports, ko 7.30pm)
- Wednesday May 15: Kilmarnock v Celtic (Sky Sports, ko 7.30pm)
TV selections for the final weekend of the season will be announced in due course.
Top six post-split fixtures in full
The schedule for SPFL matches for the final weekends of the season will be as follows:
Matchday 34
Kilmarnock v Hearts – Saturday April 27, 3pm
St Mirren v Rangers – Sunday April 28, 12.30pm
Dundee v Celtic – Sunday April 28, 3pm
Matchday 35
Celtic v Hearts – Saturday May 4, 3pm
Dundee v St Mirren – Saturday May 4, 3pm
Rangers v Kilmarnock – Sunday May 5, 1pm
Matchday 36
Celtic v Rangers – Saturday May 11, 12.30pm
Hearts v Dundee – Saturday May 11, 3pm
St Mirren v Kilmarnock – Saturday May 11, 12.30pm
Matchday 37
Rangers v Dundee – Tuesday May 14, 7.30pm
Kilmarnock v Celtic – Wednesday May 15, 7.30pm
St Mirren v Hearts – Wednesday May 15, 7.45pm
Matchday 38
Celtic v St Mirren – Saturday May 18, 12.30pm
Dundee v Kilmarnock – Saturday May 18, 12.30pm
Hearts v Rangers – Saturday May 18, 12.30pm
Bottom six post-split fixtures
The following matches have been confirmed:
Matchday 34
Aberdeen v Motherwell – Saturday April 27, 3pm
Livingston v Ross County – Saturday April 27, 3pm
St Johnstone v Hibernian – Saturday April 27, 3pm
Matchday 35
Aberdeen v St Johnstone – Saturday May 4, 3pm
Motherwell v Livingston – Saturday May 4, 3pm
Ross County v Hibernian – Saturday May 4, 3pm
Matchday 36
Livingston v St Johnstone – Saturday May 11, 3pm
Ross County v Motherwell – Saturday May 11, 3pm
Hibernian v Aberdeen – Saturday May 11, 3pm
Matchday 37
Aberdeen v Livingston – Wednesday May 15, 7.45pm
Hibernian v Motherwell – Wednesday May 15, 7.45pm
St Johnstone v Ross County – Wednesday May 15, 7.45pm
Matchday 38
Livingston v Hibernian – Sunday May 19, 3pm
Motherwell v St Johnstone – Sunday May 19, 3pm
Ross County v Aberdeen – Sunday May 19, 3pm
