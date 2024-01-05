Gary Hooper had emerged as a transfer target for Hamilton Academical last month - but a move has failed to materialise

Scottish League One promotion contenders Hamilton Accies have failed in an audacious bid to sign former Celtic striker Gary Hooper.

The 35-year-old English marksman won four trophies during a three-year spell and confessed earlier this season after playing in the Scottish Masters tournament that he would be open to moving back up to Scotland if the right opportunity became available.

Accies were keen to strengthen their attacking options this month in their effort to keep tabs on league leaders Falkirk in what is fast developing into a two-horse race for the title. However, an ambitious attempt to lure Hooper north of the border has failed to materialise, GlasgowWorld understands.

Signed by Neil Lennon from Scunthorpe United in 2010 for around £2.5million, Hooper clinched two league titles and two Scottish Cups with the Hoops before embarking on spells at Norwich City and Sheffield United.

Journeyman Hooper would later link up with Lennon again in Cyprus at Omonia Nicosia in 2022 after stints in Australia with Wellington Phoenix and Kerala Blasters in India but was searching for a new club in the summer after leaving Dubai-based Gulf United earlier this year.

He opted for a return to the UK with English non-league side Barnet in October, scoring two goals in 10 appearances this season. And Hamilton director of football Gerry Strain has confirmed the forward won't be heading to South Lanarkshire this months after holding talks with club officials.

Strain told Lanarkshire Live Sport: "We made an inquiry about Gary last month after becoming aware he could be about to be available but it isn't going to work out. Through my relationship with Neil Lennon, I spoke to Gary about the possibility and he was very straightforward with us.

"It is unfortunate, but he is one of a number of players we have looked into in recent weeks and although Gary won't be coming to Hamilton, we are hopeful that there will be some new signings being announced soon. We are working hard and the club has been consulting with a number of high-profile people in the game to help us improve the squad."

Accies have, however, moved quickly to snap up Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson on an 18-month contract following his release from Ibrox on Thursday.

The 22-year-old - a product of the Gers youth system - spent the first half of the season on loan at Championship side Partick Thistle and brings valuable experience to John Rankin's squad, having previously had loan spells at Arbroath, Livingston, Raith Rovers and Dundee.