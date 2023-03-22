SPFL team of the season gallery so far including five Celtic and two Rangers stars
Five Celtic players and two Rangers defenders make the line-up, with other representatives from Hearts, St Mirren and Aberdeen.
The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season has been on placed on pause while the latest international break takes place and several candidates are emerging as potential ‘Player of the Year’ candidates.
With just four games remaining before the post-split fixtures are confirmed, time is running out for players to stake a claim to be included in the Team of the Year.
Unsurprisingly, there will be a strongest Old Firm presence to make up the bulk of the strongest XI when the team is officially announced in late April by PFA Scotland. But which other players are in the running to feature in the line-up?
Here, we name our current ‘Team of the Year’ in a 4-3-3 formation this season based on players form over the course of the campaign so far.
SUBSTITUTES: Zander Clark (Hearts), Nicky Devlin (Livingston), Connor Goldson (Rangers), Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren), Antonio Colak (Rangers), Matty Kennedy (Aberdeen), Elie Youan (Hibernian), Felipe Jota (Celtic)