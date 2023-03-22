Five Celtic players and two Rangers defenders make the line-up, with other representatives from Hearts, St Mirren and Aberdeen.

The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season has been on placed on pause while the latest international break takes place and several candidates are emerging as potential ‘Player of the Year’ candidates.

With just four games remaining before the post-split fixtures are confirmed, time is running out for players to stake a claim to be included in the Team of the Year.

Unsurprisingly, there will be a strongest Old Firm presence to make up the bulk of the strongest XI when the team is officially announced in late April by PFA Scotland. But which other players are in the running to feature in the line-up?

Here, we name our current ‘Team of the Year’ in a 4-3-3 formation this season based on players form over the course of the campaign so far.

SUBSTITUTES: Zander Clark (Hearts), Nicky Devlin (Livingston), Connor Goldson (Rangers), Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren), Antonio Colak (Rangers), Matty Kennedy (Aberdeen), Elie Youan (Hibernian), Felipe Jota (Celtic)

1 . Trevor Carson (St Mirren) - GK Recently extended his stay at the Buddies until 2025, the Saints No.1 has produced some outstanding performances since joining the club last summer. Has kept eight clean sheets so far this season.

2 . James Tavernier (Rangers) - RB The Gers captain, stalwart and penalty expert finds himself just two away from hitting 100 goals for the Ibrox side after scoring against Motherwell. His stats continually make for impressive reading, considering he is a right-back.

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB A rock solid presence at the heart of the Celtic backline, the USA international has formed a steadfast partnership with Carl Starfelt to provide the Hoops attacking players with a platform to excel. Celtic still remain unbeaten domestically in any game he has played.

4 . Ben Davies (Rangers) - CB Looks to be growing in confidence and improving with every game. Admitted he feels more settled now in Glasgow after a frustrating start to the season with injuries. Has struck up a real bond with the ever-present Connor Goldson and their defensive relationship is getting better. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group